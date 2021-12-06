Sen. Jacob Candelaria changes party affiliation as special session begins

SANTA FE — A New Mexico special session focused on redistricting started with a bang Monday, with Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque announcing on the Senate floor he had changed his party affiliation from Democrat to independent.

During his remarks, Candelaria, a three-term senator who said last month he does not plan to seek re-election in 2024, cited disillusionment with a political system dominated by two political parties that, he said, places partisan loyalty above public good.

“This partisan virus is starting to affect who we are as a country,” Candelaria said.

The move did not come as a total shock, however, as Candelaria has clashed with Senate Democratic leadership and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office in recent months.

He stopped attending caucus meetings with fellow Democrats this summer and filed a Supreme Court petition with Senate GOP floor leader Greg Baca of Belen in October that challenged Lujan Grisham’s authority to unilaterally decide how to spend federal relief funds.

The court challenge was successful, with the state’s highest court ruling last month the Democratic governor can not allocate unspent money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act without legislative approval.

Candelaria told the Journal he called Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s office to change his party affiliation to independent, technically called “Declined to State,” before the Senate floor session on Monday.

His decision means Democrats now outnumber Republicans in the 42-member chamber by a 26-15 margin, with Candelaria the lone independent.

There is also an independent in the House, Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell, who changed his party affiliation from Republican earlier this year after voting in favor of a Democratic-backed bill to repeal a long-dormant New Mexico abortion ban.

Rep. Brittney Barreras of Albuquerque was elected to the House as an independent in 2020, but changed her party affiliation to Democrat shortly after taking office.