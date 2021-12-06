NM reports 3,794 new cases, 12 more deaths

New Mexico reported 3,794 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which includes those confirmed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The state reported 12 additional deaths, including four men from Bernalillo County who ranged in age from their 30s to 90s, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexico last Thursday and Friday reported more than 2,000 new cases each day, which was the first time this year the state had crossed that threshold in a single day. But Acting Health Secretary David Scrase said last week that the spread rate was at .8, which gave officials optimism that daily case counts would start to decline.

The state’s seven-day test positivity rate is 13.9%, according to the DOH.

There have now been a total of 5,419 COVID-related deaths in New Mexico since the start of the pandemic. Over a recent four-week period, about 80% of those who died of COVID were unvaccinated, according to the health department.

On Monday, there were 632 people with COVID hospitalized throughout the state. Several hospitals have enacted crisis standards of care to help physicians better manage the crushing patient volumes.

For example, Presbyterian Healthcare Services and University of New Mexico hospitals in the Albuquerque area have made such declarations, which give physicians more flexibility to transfer patients and ultimately the ability to ration care.

The new cases announced Monday included 1,326 from Bernalillo County, 602 in Doña Ana County, 222 cases in Valencia County and 218 new cases in Sandoval and San Juan counties, according to the health department.

The U.S. military announced on Monday that it would be sending additional medical personnel to certain areas, including New Mexico, to support civilian health care workers treating COVID patients.

The new team will be joining a 20-person health team from the U.S. Navy already assigned to San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington. It’s the second military team to be sent to the state to help treat COVID patients.The teams are made up of nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors.

Nearly 75% of New Mexico adults are fully vaccinated against COVID, according to the health department’s website.

All New Mexico adults are eligible for a booster dose six months after completing the two-shot vaccine series or two months after receiving the single-shot vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson.