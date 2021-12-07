Editorial: Delegation on right La Luz Trail track

Why does the campaign to get a special permit to resurrect La Luz Trail Run look like a marathon rather than a sprint?

Last month three members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation took an important first step — urging a senior Forest Service official to reconsider including La Luz Trail Race as a permitted special use activity in the Cibola National Forest’s land and resource management plan.

The 9-mile footrace — famous for its grueling ascent and so popular participants are capped at 400 by lottery — was run continuously 1965-2019. The Forest Service refused to permit the race in 2020 after a review of the forest management plan revealed it should never have been allowed.

Congress designated the Sandia Mountain Wilderness in 1978, years after the start of the first race. Never mind what the four-decade oversight says about the Forest Service’s attention to detail. The agency apparently never felt the race threatened the pristine nature of the wilderness designation.

The Sandia District ranger said it would take an act of Congress to create an exemption for the race to continue. Now, Rep. Melanie Stansbury and Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján have sent a letter to regional forester Michiko Martin, pointing out blocking the race “does not properly weigh the importance of the race for the people of New Mexico and the precedent under which it has operated.”

They add the race has been permitted for years and in full compliance with the Wilderness Management Handbook. That the T’uf Shur Bien Preservation Trust Area Act, which recognizes the pueblo of Sandia’s claim within the national forest, calls for the secretary of agriculture to continue existing uses in the forest outside Albuquerque. And committee reports for that legislation specifically mention La Luz Trail Run, showing legislative intent for the race to continue. Several winners are members of Indigenous tribes.

It would be interesting to hear where Interior Secretary/former U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland stands. She oversees Bureau of Land Management wilderness rather than Forest Service land, but her voice could make a difference. It couldn’t hurt for her to reach out to a fellow member of Biden’s Cabinet and urge a quick and fair resolution to this unfortunate twist involving an iconic N.M. tradition. Meanwhile, our congressional delegation is on the right track.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.