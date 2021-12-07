 Jury acquits ABQ man in the 2020 shooting death of his uncle - Albuquerque Journal

Jury acquits ABQ man in the 2020 shooting death of his uncle

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County jurors found Joshua Martinez not guilty Monday in the 2020 fatal shooting of his uncle. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

A jury found Joshua Martinez not guilty Monday of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of his uncle in a Northeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

Martinez, 26, was charged with fatally shooting 48-year-old Curtis Martinez on July 30, 2020, by firing a gunshot through the driver’s-side window of his uncle’s pickup.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury also acquitted Martinez of one count of aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a gun at another person at his mother’s home the same day Curtis Martinez was killed.

Jurors deliberated for about four hours Monday before rendering their verdict, said Martinez’s attorney, Joseph Sullivan.

Sullivan argued that Martinez shot his uncle in self-defense to prevent the older man from striking his nephew with the vehicle.

Assistant District Attorney Dana Beyal told jurors last week that Martinez had ample time to move clear of the slow-moving vehicle before firing the fatal shot.

 


