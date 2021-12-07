 APD investigating homicide in neighborhood off East Central - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating homicide in neighborhood off East Central

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death in a neighborhood near the Downs Racetrack and Casino Monday evening.

Officer Daren DeAguero, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said around 6:05 p.m. officers were called to the 200 block of Grove NE, near Central and Louisiana.

“This was in reference to a caller stating an individual had been shot,” DeAguero wrote in an email. “Officers arrived and discovered a male (lying) lifeless. He appeared to have (succumbed) to a gunshot wound.”

He said no one is in custody and the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.


