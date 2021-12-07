UNM football team banquet on Saturday

Tickets are available for the University of New Mexico football team banquet that is on Saturday at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque.

Seats for the general public are $60 each. The 2021 senior class and others will be honored at the banquet. Robert Portnoy will serve as emcee, and he will announce the 2021 award winners.

Tables are limited for $600. There will be a special First Team member/senior reception at 5 p.m., with registration at 6 p.m., and the dinner and banquet starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase seats, contact Tara Arrieta at (505) 925-5700 or via email at tara1@unm.edu.