APD looking for information in October 2020 homicide

The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide last year.

Joshua Weisinger, 44, was found dead with “wounds to his torso and back” behind a body piercing shop on Central near Adams NE on the morning of Oct 11, 2020, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers. APD has previously spelled his last name as Weissinger.

Monday evening Crime Stoppers released security camera footage of a vehicle that detectives believe was involved in the homicide.

Tipsters could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,500.