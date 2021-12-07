 APD looking for information in October 2020 homicide - Albuquerque Journal

APD looking for information in October 2020 homicide

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Crime Stoppers released photos of a truck believed to be involved in a homicide near Central and Adams in October 2020. (Crime Stoppers)

The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide last year.

Joshua Weisinger, 44, was found dead with “wounds to his torso and back” behind a body piercing shop on Central near Adams NE on the morning of Oct 11, 2020, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers. APD has previously spelled his last name as Weissinger.

Monday evening Crime Stoppers released security camera footage of a vehicle that detectives believe was involved in the homicide.

Tipsters could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,500.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com/531.

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM tourism leaders seek $55M from lawmakers to help ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico tourism leaders are requesting ... New Mexico tourism leaders are requesting $55 million from lawmakers during the special legislative ...
2
APD looking for information in October 2020 homicide
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department is asking ... The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide last year. Joshua ...
3
APD investigating homicide near fairgrounds
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating after a ... Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death in a neighborhood near the fairgrounds Monday evening. Officer Daren DeAguero, a spokesman ...
4
Redistricting proposal draws fire
ABQnews Seeker
Just 90 minutes into their special ... Just 90 minutes into their special session, New Mexico legislators clashed over the work of a citizens committee that recommended three proposals for redrawing ...
5
Sen. Jacob Candelaria changes party affiliation as special session ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico special session focused ... A New Mexico special session focused on redistricting started with a bang Monday, with Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque announcing on the Senate floor ...
6
New Mexico could see snow, gusty winds
ABQnews Seeker
A strong storm system could bring ... A strong storm system could bring wintry weather and gusty winds to much of New Mexico on Thursday and Friday. Alyssa Clements, a meteorologist ...
7
Ex-Navajo Nation controller faces new criminal complaints
ABQnews Seeker
The Navajo Nation has filed new ... The Navajo Nation has filed new criminal complaints against its former top financial officer, accusing her of misrepresenting information on a company hired to ...
8
Jury acquits ABQ man in the 2020 shooting death ...
ABQnews Seeker
A jury found Joshua Martinez not ... A jury found Joshua Martinez not guilty Monday of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of his uncle in a Northeast Albuquerque neighborhood. ...
9
NM reports 3,794 new cases, 12 more deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 3,794 new COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 3,794 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which includes those confirmed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The state reported 12 additional deaths, including ...