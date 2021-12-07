Virtual lecture on events 80 years ago

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Eighty years ago to the day, on a quiet Sunday just before 8 a.m., Japanese bombers punched through the sky above the U.S. Navy base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and unleashed a surprise attack that killed more than 2,400 and wounded another 1,000.

The attack damaged or destroyed 20 American naval vessels, including eight battleships, and more than 300 airplanes.

“It was the touchstone that brought the United States into the Second World War,” said John M. Taylor, a retired nuclear engineer at Sandia National Laboratories, an author and a historian.

“There was a fairly significant anti-war movement in the country before Pearl Harbor, a real isolationist element, even though most of the people in the military were fairly certain that there would be a war with Japan just because of the saber rattling that had gone on,” Taylor said. “And it was clear that, at some point, we were going to get formally involved in the war in Europe, as well. I mean, we were helping Britain directly.”

Hosted by the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, Taylor will offer a virtual lecture at 11 a.m. Tuesday. His lecture, “On Eternal Patrol: The United States’ Lost Submarines,” will focus on America’s formal entry into the war, sparked by the attack on Pearl Harbor, the New Mexicans who died during that attack, and events surrounding the 52 submarines lost during the war.

“There were about 3,500 men who died in those submarines, representing the highest percentage of casualties of any of the armed forces,” Taylor said.

But they did not die in the attack of Pearl Harbor.

While the loss of the battleships was tragic and important, he said, there were other targets that the bombing did not affect, such as submarine pens, petroleum storage areas, and aircraft carriers, which were out at sea.

Another consequence of the attack on Pearl Harbor was anti-Japanese sentiment and the questioning of loyalty based on ancestry.

The museum is also featuring a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian, “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II.”

The exhibit tells the story of how, following the attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt signed an executive order that sent 75,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry, as well as 45,000 Japanese nationals, to incarceration camps enclosed by barbed wire. They lived there until March 1946 under the constant watch of military guards.

Two of those camps were in New Mexico, one in Santa Fe and the other in Lordsburg.

“It’s a black mark on our country,” said Taylor. “When we talk about concentration camps, of course, we think about the Holocaust, where people were executed, and that’s a very different matter. But, here, we basically targeted faithful American citizens, took their homes away, took their property away and put them behind barbed wire … and there was no real reason to do that.”

About 33,000 Japanese Americans served in the U.S. Military during World War II, including 20,000 who joined the Army and served with units largely comprising Japanese Americans. Those units were among the most decorated in U.S. military history.

The exhibition will be on display through Jan. 2.