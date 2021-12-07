 Ducey to honor veterans at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony - Albuquerque Journal

Ducey to honor veterans at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will honor veterans and service members on Tuesday at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol.

On the 80th anniversary of Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Ducey will pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives on Dec. 7, 1941 by laying the State of Arizona Wreath, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

More than 2,300 American troops were killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.

Ducey will join veterans, service members and their families at the ceremony to honor the last survivors of the USS Arizona and listen to veterans’ perspectives, the statement said.

The USS Arizona was destroyed in the Pearl Harbor attack and now serves as the resting place for the lives lost that day.

One of the two USS Arizona anchors stands at the Arizona Capitol in Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza as a symbol for those stationed at Pearl Harbor.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man to face capital murder charge in killing of ...
Around the Region
A 37-year-old man will be charged ... A 37-year-old man will be charged with capital murder in the killing of a suburban Dallas police officer during a shootout in a supermarket ...
2
Federal officials in Houston to investigate highway project
Around the Region
Federal officials investigating a disputed $9 ... Federal officials investigating a disputed $9 billon Houston area highway widening project heard the complaints of residents and activists on Monday who argued the ...
3
1st Texas case of omicron variant reported in Houston ...
Around the Region
A Houston-area woman has been confirmed ... A Houston-area woman has been confirmed as having the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Texas, state health officials reported Monday. ...
4
Ducey to honor veterans at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will honor ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will honor veterans and service members on Tuesday at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol. ...
5
Arizona juvenile corrections chief retires; deputy promoted
Around the Region
Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a ... Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a new leader for Arizona's juvenile corrections agency. Ducey on Monday announced he's appointed Douglas Sargent as director of ...
6
New study outlines high costs of extreme heat in ...
Around the Region
Extreme heat is expensive. That's the ... Extreme heat is expensive. That's the conclusion of a study presented Monday by The Nature Conservancy, which commissioned a look at the costs of ...
7
Audit: Colorado paid $73 million in bogus unemployment aid
Around the Region
A state audit has found that ... A state audit has found that Colorado likely or potentially paid $73.1 million in fraudulent unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic's first year, including ...
8
Colorado man gets 3 years for killing pro bicyclist ...
Around the Region
A man who caused a crash ... A man who caused a crash that killed a professional cyclist in southwest Colorado has been sentenced to three years in prison. Cordell Schneider ...
9
Central Colorado wildfire evacuation orders lifted
Around the Region
Firefighters made progress containing a 15-acre ... Firefighters made progress containing a 15-acre (6-hectare) wildfire in a central Colorado mountain community as authorities lifted evacuation orders Monday for residents who were ...