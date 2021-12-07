 Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talks - Albuquerque Journal

Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talks

By Zeke Miller and Daria Litvinova / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Russia’s military buildup on the border with Ukraine will be the top focus of talks between President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, but there are plenty of other thorny issues on the table as well, including cyberattacks, human rights, and US-Russian relations that a Kremlin spokesman says are overall in “a rather dire state.”

Fyodor Lukyanov, a leading Moscow-based foreign policy expert, suggested that progress on nuclear arms control and cybersecurity since the summit in Geneva will be discussed, and that regional topics like Syria, Afghanistan and North Korea might get a cursory mention, but mostly it will be about tensions over Ukraine.

“All conversations these days are held in a Cold War fashion –- the Cold War fashion meaning that we don’t solve problems together, the only thing we do is defusing tensions where they grow. Ukraine and eastern Europe – there is this effect of rising tensions, or at least it is perceived. In all other places, Russia-U.S. tensions aren’t growing, so there’s nothing to talk about,” Lukyanov told the AP in an interview on Monday.

Both the White House and the Kremlin have tried to lower expectations for the call, with both sides saying they don’t expect any breakthroughs on Ukraine or the other issues up for discussion. But the two powers maintain that the conversation -– the leaders’ first since the summer — is progress in and of itself.

U.S. officials said the call would not be confined to just the Ukraine issue because other matters “critical” to national security need to be discussed.

A look at what else is on the agenda for Putin and Biden when they speak Tuesday:

IRAN

After the latest round of talks meant to bring Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal went nowhere, the international community is facing key decisions in the coming months on what to do about that country’s fast-advancing atomic program. Former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement, but Biden has made rehabilitating the accord a top priority as Iran enriches uranium closer to the purity level required for a weapon. Russia is still a party to the accord and the two leaders may discuss the next steps in trying to convince Iran to return to compliance with the deal.

SPACE

A Russian anti-satellite missile test last month sent a cloud of debris across low-earth orbit forcing astronauts on the International Space Station to take shelter and NASA to delay a space walk. The test, which the U.S. condemned as “recklessly conducted,” sparked new fears about the militarization of space, and the prospects that such tests could pose hazards to space exploration and development for generations to come. The Biden-Putin discussion will also come weeks after China was revealed to have tested a hypersonic sub-orbital weapon. The White House says Biden will raise the importance of “strategic stability in the nuclear and space domains” on the call.

PRISONERS

Two former U.S. Marines, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, are imprisoned in Russia on charges the U.S. government contends are unjust. Both the U.S. and Russian governments have previously expressed openness to discussions about potential prisoner swaps that could result in the Americans’ release, and Biden has pledged to continue to raise their plight with Putin.

DIPLOMATS

The U.S. and Russia are in the midst of a years-long tussle over staffing at diplomatic outposts in one another’s country, but talks have been under way for months to ease tensions. The U.S. shuttered two Russian compounds in 2016 in retaliation for Russian election meddling and also expelled some Russian diplomats on spying charges. Russia retaliated by shuttering U.S. outposts and curtailing America’s’ ability to hire local workers in Moscow to staff its embassy. The row escalated in recent months over visas for U.S. diplomats in Russia, resulting in critical staffing issues. An agreement to ease tensions could be reached as a “deliverable” from the call, officials said

CYBERSECURITY

On Monday, one year since the disclosure of the massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign traced to Russia, the security firm Mandiant said hackers associated with Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency continued to steal data “relevant to Russian interests” with great effect. In their first in-person meeting in June, Biden pressed Putin to crack down on malicious cyber actors and earlier this year sanctioned some companies and individuals associated with the effort. The Biden administration has tried to develop “rules of the road” for activity in cyberspace, but there has been little progress on the matter since the June summit.

___

Litvinova reported from Moscow.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talks
Nation
Russia's military buildup on the border ... Russia's military buildup on the border with Ukraine will be the top focus of talks between President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin on ...
2
Shadow of Floyd, Chauvin case hangs over Kim Potter's ...
Nation
It's former Officer Kim Potter who's ... It's former Officer Kim Potter who's on trial for the killing of Daunte Wright, but the trial in the same courtroom earlier this year ...
3
China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit
Nation
China accused the United States of ... China accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit on Tuesday after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter ...
4
Column: US dignitaries shun Olympics. What about sponsors?
Nation
Refusing to send an official U.S. ... Refusing to send an official U.S. delegation while U.S. athletes compete at the Beijing Olympics is like dropping off dessert at a party you ...
5
Third inmate killed in new spate of federal prison ...
Nation
A federal prisoner at a high-security ... A federal prisoner at a high-security penitentiary in Colorado died Monday in an altercation with another inmate, marking the third time an inmate has ...
6
Airbnb's nonprofit makes resettling refugees a core mission
Nation
Mousa and Rasha Alkhafaji were already ... Mousa and Rasha Alkhafaji were already anxious when they emigrated from Iraq to the United States in 2017. Even though Mousa Alkhafaji had finally ...
7
Virtual lecture on events 80 years ago
ABQnews Seeker
Event will focus on America's entry ... Event will focus on America's entry into the war, the New Mexicans who died and events surrounding the 52 subs lost in the war
8
Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ...
Nation
Asia stock markets followed Wall Street ... Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices ...
9
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Nation
The U.S. will stage a diplomatic ... The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House ...