Amateur boxing: Moreu wins in 1st round

In Shreveport, Louisiana, Albuquerque’s Yoruba Moreu Jr., competing in the Youth 119-pound division, defeated Rhode Island’s Magras Brady by unanimous decision on Monday in a first-round bout at 2021 USA Boxing amateur nationals.

Moreu is scheduled to face Hawaii’s Lyndon Patricio in his second-round bout Tuesday evening. The bout is scheduled to be streamed on teamusa.org . Streaming begins at 5 p.m. MST. Moreu’s bout is third up on Ring 1.

Also on Monday, New Mexico boxer Joseph Gutierrez lost by unanimous decision to Oklahoma’s AC Cannon-El in the Youth 139-pound class.

Las Cruces’ Mateo Sanchez is scheduled to face Santana Cabrera of Kissimmee, Florida on Tuesday in the 60-pound Bantam Division. Sanchez’s bout is No. 19 in Ring 3 in Tuesday’s early session. Streaming of that session began at 11 a.m.