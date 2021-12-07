City continues Luminaria Tour; tickets on sale Dec. 11

A long-standing tradition continues.

The Luminaria Tour is returning after a hiatus during 2020.

The annual tour was started in 1955 by the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce for hotel and motel guests.

The city assumed responsibility for most of the tour in 1965, then completely took it over in the late 1970s.

“After a year without this special event, it feels great to welcome back the Luminaria Tour,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “I’m grateful to all the City staff, the neighborhoods, and many partners who’ve worked so hard to make sure families can enjoy this uniquely Albuquerque experience together.”

This year’s tour will take place on Friday, Dec. 24 and begins and ends at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The tour travels through Old Town, the Country Club and Huning Castle neighborhoods.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at luminariatour.com.

Tour times are scheduled at 5:30 p.m.; 5:50 p.m.; 6:10 p.m.; 6:45 p.m.; 7:05 p.m. and 7:25 p.m.

This year’s theme for the tour is “A Storybook Christmas.”

“We are excited to continue the tradition this year,” said Stephanie Dominguez, Interim Transit Director of ABQ RIDE. “ABQ RIDE is also working hard to make sure this is not only a fun and festive event, but a safe tour for our passengers.”

To best enjoy the tour, riders are encouraged to arrive no later than 20 minutes prior to scheduled departure time. Masks are required for passengers waiting inside the Albuquerque Convention Center, and for those onboard buses during the tour. Social distancing is strongly encouraged while outside.

Parking is free at the Convention Center’s eastside parking structure at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Broadway. Free parking is also available for disabled and special needs individuals at the parking lot located at the northwest corner of 3rd Street and Marquette Avenue (just north of Civic Plaza).

Parking underneath Civic Plaza is also free.

For your safety, please follow the signage to the Luminaria Tour. Attendees will not be allowed to enter the Convention Center from 3rd Street or 2nd Street.

Please note that all tickets for the Luminaria Tour will be sold at luminariatour.com, third-party vendors selling tickets are not part of the tour and will not be allowed on the premises.