 City continues Luminaria Tour; tickets on sale Dec. 11 - Albuquerque Journal

City continues Luminaria Tour; tickets on sale Dec. 11

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Luminarias adorn the Old Town Plaza. The area is featured in the city of Albuquerque’s annual Luminaria Tour. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

A long-standing tradition continues.

The Luminaria Tour is returning after a hiatus during 2020.

The annual tour was started in 1955 by the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce for hotel and motel guests.

The city assumed responsibility for most of the tour in 1965, then completely took it over in the late 1970s.

“After a year without this special event, it feels great to welcome back the Luminaria Tour,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “I’m grateful to all the City staff, the neighborhoods, and many partners who’ve worked so hard to make sure families can enjoy this uniquely Albuquerque experience together.”

This year’s tour will take place on Friday, Dec. 24 and begins and ends at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The tour travels through Old Town, the Country Club and Huning Castle neighborhoods.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at luminariatour.com.

Tour times are scheduled at 5:30 p.m.; 5:50 p.m.; 6:10 p.m.; 6:45 p.m.; 7:05 p.m. and 7:25 p.m.

This year’s theme for the tour is “A Storybook Christmas.”

“We are excited to continue the tradition this year,” said Stephanie Dominguez, Interim Transit Director of ABQ RIDE. “ABQ RIDE is also working hard to make sure this is not only a fun and festive event, but a safe tour for our passengers.”

To best enjoy the tour, riders are encouraged to arrive no later than 20 minutes prior to scheduled departure time. Masks are required for passengers waiting inside the Albuquerque Convention Center, and for those onboard buses during the tour. Social distancing is strongly encouraged while outside.

Parking is free at the Convention Center’s eastside parking structure at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Broadway. Free parking is also available for disabled and special needs individuals at the parking lot located at the northwest corner of 3rd Street and Marquette Avenue (just north of Civic Plaza).

Parking underneath Civic Plaza is also free.

For your safety, please follow the signage to the Luminaria Tour. Attendees will not be allowed to enter the Convention Center from 3rd Street or 2nd Street.

Please note that all tickets for the Luminaria Tour will be sold at luminariatour.com, third-party vendors selling tickets are not part of the tour and will not be allowed on the premises.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
City continues Luminaria Tour; tickets on sale Dec. 11
ABQnews Seeker
A long-standing tradition continues. The Luminaria ... A long-standing tradition continues. The Luminaria Tour is returning after a hiatus during 2020. The annual tour was started in 1955 by the Albuquerque ...
2
City Council denies $110 million facilities plan
ABQnews Seeker
New bonds included in package would ... New bonds included in package would have taken 19 years to pay off
3
Pryor's buzzer beater in OT gives NMSU heated win ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nate Pryor's overtime buzzer beater gave ... Nate Pryor's overtime buzzer beater gave NSMU a win over rival UNM in front of 13,019 fans in the Pit before emphatically celebrating on ...
4
Emptying the Notebook: Aggie/Lobo rivalry is heated again
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Monday's overtime thriller between ...
5
NMSU nursing student sings national anthem in Diné Bizaad
ABQnews Seeker
Vanisha Sam hopes to work closely ... Vanisha Sam hopes to work closely with the Navajo people and help impact the community via health care
6
Woman tries to set fire to the Islamic Center
ABQnews Seeker
Mosque officials believe she also tried ... Mosque officials believe she also tried to start a fire inside the center on Nov. 7
7
NM tourism leaders seek $55M from lawmakers to help ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico tourism leaders are requesting ... New Mexico tourism leaders are requesting $55 million from lawmakers during the special legislative ...
8
New Mexico could see snow, gusty winds
ABQnews Seeker
Snow levels will move to lower ... Snow levels will move to lower elevations in central and northern NM as Friday progresses
9
Virtual lecture on events 80 years ago
ABQnews Seeker
Event will focus on America's entry ... Event will focus on America's entry into the war, the New Mexicans who died and events surrounding the 52 subs lost in the war