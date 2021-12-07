 State accepting more types of cannabis license applications - Albuquerque Journal

State accepting more types of cannabis license applications

By Journal Staff Report

New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division announced Tuesday that it is now accepting license applications for all cannabis-business types, including manufacturing and retail.

Previously, CCD had only been accepting producer licenses. The state division, part of the Regulation and Licensing Department, made the change in order to streamline the licensing process, according to a news release from the division.

Prospective cannabis business operators can access the licensing application system online, at www.ccd.rld.state.nm.us/adult-use-licenses-permits-and-fees, any time.

License applications for all license types can be started and submitted online. However, no licenses will be issued until the rules for that industry sector have been finalized, according to the release.

Rules for manufacturing, retail and other industry sectors are set to be finalized in advance of Jan. 1. By accepting those license applications now, before finalizing the rules for all sectors, CCD is providing prospective cannabis businesses with a springboard toward licensure, according to CCD.

Under the Cannabis Regulation Act, which passed earlier this year and the governor signed into law, adult-use cannabis sales are set to start in New Mexico by April 1.


