 NM reports 969 new cases, 11 deaths - Albuquerque Journal

NM reports 969 new cases, 11 deaths

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

In this September file photo, Cheryl Becker, center, a registered nurse, talks with Marcos Bojorquez, 18, of Santa Fe after he got a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Santa Fe Community College. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

New Mexico reported 969 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — an improvement from recent days — and 11 additional deaths.

The state did see a slight uptick in hospitalizations on Tuesday. There were 666 patients with COVID hospitalized throughout the state, up from 632 the day before, according to a Department of Health news release.

New Mexico reported nearly 3,800 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined and the state had more than 2,000 cases per day late last week.

Of the new cases, Bernalillo County had the most with 341 and Sandoval County had the second-most with 108.

The 11 deaths bring the statewide toll to 5,430 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Of the deaths reported Tuesday, two were recent and nine were more than 30 days old. COVID-related deaths are reported based on death certificate information and sometimes those certificates are delayed.

The state’s seven-day test positivity rate was at 13.6%, according to the health department.

The cases come as local leaders continue to debate vaccines and booster shot mandates for certain types of workers or people trying to access large venues.

University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes announced during a regents meeting Tuesday that the school will soon require its students and employees get a booster in order to stay in compliance with the school’s vaccine mandate. UNM already required students and employees be vaccinated, with limited exceptions.

A memo explaining the new policy was expected to be sent out to the campus community as soon as Wednesday, said a university spokeswoman.

Stokes has faced questioning recently by some regents and UNM medical experts because University Arena, more commonly referred to as the Pit, doesn’t require that fans be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test in order to attend athletic events. But the same arena will require that attendees be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test in order to attend in-person commencement ceremonies, which have been scheduled for Dec. 16 and 17.

UNM has allowed specific campus groups to set their own practices regarding vaccine requirements. For example, Popejoy Hall does require guests show proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to attend a performance there.

Stokes said she’ll continue to get feedback from trusted experts she assembled and she said policies could change in the future.

“I won’t pretend that where we are today is where we’ll be even a week from now as we evaluate the circumstances and the circumstances surrounding health and health care, and the economy, and everything else that goes into making these really tough decisions,” she said during the meeting.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Avangrid and NY firm swap allegations in separate lawsuits
ABQnews Seeker
Connecticut-based energy company Avangrid and New ... Connecticut-based energy company Avangrid and New York-based Security Limits Inc. have each filed se ...
2
State accepting more types of cannabis license applications
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division announced ... New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division announced Tuesday that it is now accepting license applications for all cannabis-business types, including manufacturing and retail.
3
NM reports 969 new cases, 11 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 969 new COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 969 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — an improvement from recent days — and 11 additional deaths. The state did see ...
4
Four critically injured in foothills-area crash
ABQnews Seeker
A two-vehicle crash left six people ... A two-vehicle crash left six people injured, four of them critically, Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the ...
5
City continues Luminaria Tour; tickets on sale Dec. 11
ABQnews Seeker
A long-standing tradition continues. The Luminaria ... A long-standing tradition continues. The Luminaria Tour is returning after a hiatus during 2020. The annual tour was started in 1955 by the Albuquerque ...
6
City Council denies $110 million facilities plan
ABQnews Seeker
New bonds included in package would ... New bonds included in package would have taken 19 years to pay off
7
Pryor's buzzer beater in OT gives NMSU heated win ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nate Pryor's overtime buzzer beater gave ... Nate Pryor's overtime buzzer beater gave NSMU a win over rival UNM in front of 13,019 fans in the Pit before emphatically celebrating on ...
8
Emptying the Notebook: Aggie/Lobo rivalry is heated again
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Monday's overtime thriller between ...
9
NMSU nursing student sings national anthem in Diné Bizaad
ABQnews Seeker
Vanisha Sam hopes to work closely ... Vanisha Sam hopes to work closely with the Navajo people and help impact the community via health care