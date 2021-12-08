 Prep notes: Vigil is state's player of the year; soccer duo named All-Americans - Albuquerque Journal

Prep notes: Vigil is state’s player of the year; soccer duo named All-Americans

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Rio Rancho’s Zach Vigil (21), seen here against Cleveland, is the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year for New Mexico. (Mike Sandoval for the Journal)

Rio Rancho High School senior running back Zach Vigil on Tuesday was named New Mexico’s Gatorade Player of the Year in football. The University of New Mexico commitment rushed for 1,553 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Rams this season. He also caught three scoring passes and carries a weighted 4.05 GPA at Rio Rancho.

WEST MESA FOOTBALL: Football coach Anthony Ansotigue resigned on Tuesday. Ansotigue was hired in February 2018. He compiled a record of 9-23 in his 4 seasons (including a 2001 spring season that was only three games) with the Mustangs. West Mesa and Rio Grande both are searching for head football coaches.

SOCCER: Two New Mexico soccer players have been named fall All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches.

Santa Fe High junior forward Alex Waggoner, who scored all four goals for the Demons in their Class 5A state championship game victory last month, was named an All-American following a monster season in which he scored a whopping 73 goals.

Cibola High midfielder Emily Aguilar also was named an All-American. The future University of New Mexico Lobo scored 16 goals and nine assists for the Cougars during their run to a 5A state title a month ago.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Prep notes: Vigil is state's player of the year; ...
Boys' Soccer
Rio Rancho High School senior running ... Rio Rancho High School senior running back Zach Vigil on Tuesday was named New Mexico's Gatorade Player of the Year in football. The University ...
2
Class 5A boys soccer: Waggoner's epic night lifts Santa ...
Boys' Soccer
Alex Waggoner's 73rd goal of the ... Alex Waggoner's 73rd goal of the season was also the most meaningful goal in the heretofore modest history of the Santa Fe High School ...
3
Class 4A boys soccer: Emotional Academy holds off persistent ...
Boys' Soccer
(Class 4A boys bracket) Not to ... (Class 4A boys bracket) Not to get too mystical, but Albuquerque Academy gave credit to its 12th man Friday for its Class 4A boys ...
4
Class 1A-3A boys soccer: Sandia Prep rolls past NMMI ...
Boys' Soccer
(Click here for the 1A-3A boys ... (Click here for the 1A-3A boys bracket.) It took a misunderstanding of the rules just before halftime to turn a close Class 1A-3A state ...
5
Class 5A boys soccer: Sandia blanks La Cueva; No. ...
Boys' Soccer
It's Sandia, for the first time ... It's Sandia, for the first time in 15 years, and Santa Fe, for the first time ever, in the Class 5A ...
6
4A boys soccer: Academy nips Highland, to meet Lovington ...
Boys' Soccer
The synced-up duo of Sanchit Singh ... The synced-up duo of Sanchit Singh and Neven Zapatka on Wednesday afternoon sent the Albuquerque Academy boys soccer program back to another state final. ...
7
Prep soccer: Sandia Prep sweeps way into boys', girls' ...
Boys' Soccer
It was a banner day for ... It was a banner day for the homesteading Sandia Prep boys and girls soccer teams Tuesday as both advanced to Thursday's Class 1-3A state ...
8
Boys prep soccer: Atrisco, Highland, Hope earn road victories ...
Boys' Soccer
Three road teams from Albuquerque had ... Three road teams from Albuquerque had upset victories on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the boys state soccer tournament. Atrisco Heritage, a 12 seed ...
9
State prep soccer: Sandia, La Cueva survive, advance (w/ ...
Boys' Soccer
Favorites Sandia and La Cueva both ... Favorites Sandia and La Cueva both took it right to the edge Friday night in the quarterfinals of the boys Class 5A soccer state ...