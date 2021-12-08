Prep notes: Vigil is state’s player of the year; soccer duo named All-Americans

Rio Rancho High School senior running back Zach Vigil on Tuesday was named New Mexico’s Gatorade Player of the Year in football. The University of New Mexico commitment rushed for 1,553 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Rams this season. He also caught three scoring passes and carries a weighted 4.05 GPA at Rio Rancho.

WEST MESA FOOTBALL: Football coach Anthony Ansotigue resigned on Tuesday. Ansotigue was hired in February 2018. He compiled a record of 9-23 in his 4 seasons (including a 2001 spring season that was only three games) with the Mustangs. West Mesa and Rio Grande both are searching for head football coaches.

SOCCER: Two New Mexico soccer players have been named fall All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches.

Santa Fe High junior forward Alex Waggoner, who scored all four goals for the Demons in their Class 5A state championship game victory last month, was named an All-American following a monster season in which he scored a whopping 73 goals.

Cibola High midfielder Emily Aguilar also was named an All-American. The future University of New Mexico Lobo scored 16 goals and nine assists for the Cougars during their run to a 5A state title a month ago.