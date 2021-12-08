 Sports Speak Up! On Aggie-Lobo hoops fallout and UNM football recruiting - Albuquerque Journal

By ABQJournal News Staff

NICE WIN FOR (the Aggies)! Congrats! I didn’t realize the win down there was in their craw that much. When that game was over, (UNM’s Jaelen) House definitely kicked a field goal toward the fans and bid them adieu … quite a celebration by them tonight! Teddy Allen, flipping the fans off ain’t your best look bro. And Kudos to Nunez for trying to get them off the floor. That’s hard to do when it was their Super Bowl! But fair enough, they won, and the kid Pryor, nice play!

— M Miller

POSTGAME, WITH NMSU players spitting on the UNM logo in the Pit, it’s obvious that Aggies coach Chris Jans doesn’t have control of his team. Viva Eddie Nuñez for correcting the situation. As for Aggie fans, please keep it all in perspective: UNM has won 3 of the past 4 rivalry games. The UNM women’s basketball team has swept the series the past 4 seasons, with a home 2019 game being won in record setting scoring fashion. And as horrendous as both football programs are, UNM has a 3-game winning streak vs. NMSU.

— Joseph

WHEN YOU HAVE one of the best JC football programs in NM and most of those kids are from NM, why would Danny Gonzalez not consider recruiting some to at least fill immediate needs on your team? When you’re one of the worst football teams in the country, I would think you’d have an “all hands on deck” mentality to turn things around. Beggars cant be choosers.

— Davario

GREAT SEC championship game. I really thought this was Georgia’s year to finally take down Alabama, but Georgia is still not in Alabama’s league (figuratively speaking). In my Michael Buffer voice: “Winner, and STILL heavyweight champion of the SEC, AL-LAH-BAMMMA” …

— George Scott

I JUST READ the article (last week) in the Sports Page “FROM JOURNAL WIRES” that stated Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman “would become the first Black head football coach at Notre Dame”. Have they already erased Tyrone Willingham from the history books or is that just fake news?

— CK

Willingham in fact was Notre Dame’s head coach from 2002-04. — Randy, Journal

 


