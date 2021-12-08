 Fiebelkorn, Grout win City Council runoffs - Albuquerque Journal

Fiebelkorn, Grout win City Council runoffs

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Renee Grout

Democrats will maintain their majority on the Albuquerque City Council but their edge will be slimmer come 2022.

Democrat Tammy Fiebelkorn and Republican Renee Grout each won in a Tuesday runoff election to determine the two remaining open seats on the city’s nine-member legislative body, according to unofficial results.

They will join four previously elected Democrats and three Republicans.

Fiebelkorn, who defeated Lori Robertson by a wide margin to represent District 7, will succeed a fellow Democrat in Diane Gibson. Gibson decided not to seek reelection this year after serving two terms representing the city’s mid-Heights.

Grout, meanwhile, earned a narrow victory over Rob Grilley to ensure District 9 — in the city’s Southeastern reaches — stays in Republican control. She will take over from Don Harris, a Republican who is stepping aside after four terms in office.

While neither seat changed parties in Tuesday’s runoff, the Democrats’ current 6-3 advantage on council

Tammy Fiebelkorn

will slip to 5-4 because Republican Dan Lewis recently defeated Democratic incumbent Cynthia Borrego to flip the West Side-based District 5 seat.

Fiebelkorn, 51, owns an environmental and business consulting firm. She earned 61.75% of the vote compared to Robertson’s 38.25%.

Grout, 60, is also a small business owner. She received 272 more votes than Grilley to win with 51.75% of the vote, according to unofficial votes.

The runoff was held because no candidate in either District 7 or 9 earned at least 50% of the vote, which the City Charter requires to win a council race.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Fiebelkorn, Grout win City Council runoffs
2021 city election
Democrats will maintain their majority on ... Democrats will maintain their majority on the Albuquerque City Council but their edge will be slimmer come 2022. Democrat Tammy Fiebelkorn and Republican Renee ...
2
Tuesday election to settle two City Council races
2021 city election
Voters will decide Tuesday what the ... Voters will decide Tuesday what the Albuquerque City Council will look like come January as the campaign season comes to a close with a ...
3
City councilor-elect gets formal certification
2021 city election
District 1 winner is in dispute ... District 1 winner is in dispute with city clerk over when term begins
4
Council race winner asks to be sworn in
2021 city election
Asserts he is eligible to take ... Asserts he is eligible to take seat over rival's appointment
5
Campaign cash, real estate money fueling City Council runoffs
2021 city election
Nonpartisan races will determine political balance Nonpartisan races will determine political balance
6
Video shows pastor backing City Council candidate from pulpit
2021 city election
Pastor denies violation of law in ... Pastor denies violation of law in race for District 7 seat
7
Runoff will decide two seats and ABQ City Council's ...
2021 city election
Voter turnout in recent city election ... Voter turnout in recent city election was highest in District 8
8
Council runoff candidates abandon public financing
2021 city election
'We couldn't make that work,' said ... 'We couldn't make that work,' said a contender in the District 7 race
9
City Council runoff election set for December 7
2021 city election
There will be 16 voting locations ... There will be 16 voting locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day