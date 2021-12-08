Fiebelkorn, Grout win City Council runoffs

Democrats will maintain their majority on the Albuquerque City Council but their edge will be slimmer come 2022.

Democrat Tammy Fiebelkorn and Republican Renee Grout each won in a Tuesday runoff election to determine the two remaining open seats on the city’s nine-member legislative body, according to unofficial results.

They will join four previously elected Democrats and three Republicans.

Fiebelkorn, who defeated Lori Robertson by a wide margin to represent District 7, will succeed a fellow Democrat in Diane Gibson. Gibson decided not to seek reelection this year after serving two terms representing the city’s mid-Heights.

Grout, meanwhile, earned a narrow victory over Rob Grilley to ensure District 9 — in the city’s Southeastern reaches — stays in Republican control. She will take over from Don Harris, a Republican who is stepping aside after four terms in office.

While neither seat changed parties in Tuesday’s runoff, the Democrats’ current 6-3 advantage on council

will slip to 5-4 because Republican Dan Lewis recently defeated Democratic incumbent Cynthia Borrego to flip the West Side-based District 5 seat.

Fiebelkorn, 51, owns an environmental and business consulting firm. She earned 61.75% of the vote compared to Robertson’s 38.25%.

Grout, 60, is also a small business owner. She received 272 more votes than Grilley to win with 51.75% of the vote, according to unofficial votes.

The runoff was held because no candidate in either District 7 or 9 earned at least 50% of the vote, which the City Charter requires to win a council race.