Schmidt leaving United to join military

New Mexico United announced Tuesday that Justin Schmidt is leaving the team to join the military.

Schmidt has played in 60 United matches over three seasons, scoring twice.

“For as long as I can remember, I have always tried to follow God’s calling for me. And for the last few years, that has been to help build, and more importantly, be a part of everything that is now New Mexico United,” said Schmidt in a statement released by the team. “But now, I strongly feel that God is calling me in a different direction… I could not be more excited to say that I have joined the United States Army.”