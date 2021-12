Bernalillo County deputies fatally shot a person Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Northwest Albuquerque.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said no deputies were injured in the incident.

Fuller did not say what led up to the shooting or give any other details.

BCSO said on Twitter that the incident occurred sometime before 10:45 p.m. at an apartment complex near Coors and Montano NW.

“Limited details are available. More info to come,” BCSO wrote on Twitter.