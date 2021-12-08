 Mediator ousted in Boy Scouts bankruptcy; deadline extended - Albuquerque Journal

Mediator ousted in Boy Scouts bankruptcy; deadline extended

By Randall Chase / Associated Press

DOVER, Del. — The judge presiding over the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy issued a ruling Tuesday removing a former Delaware bankruptcy judge as a mediator, saying a court filing by the Boy Scouts raised questions about his impartiality.

Judge Laura Selber Silverstein removed Kevin Carey as one of the mediators tasked with trying to help opposing parties in the case resolve various disputes and reach settlement agreements.”

Mr. Carey is no longer a mediator,” Silverstein said during a brief online hearing, noting that she had even considered terminating the mediation process entirely.

The removal of Carey, who retired as a judge in 2019, leaves only one of the three mediators who had been appointed by the judge last year. Another mediator, Paul Finn, resigned three weeks ago. Finn told The Associated Press afterward that he resigned because of “philosophical differences that have existed for some time with other parties and can no longer be reconciled.”

Silverstein said she was forced to act against Carey after the Boy Scouts named him in a court filing as the initial “special reviewer” who would assist the trustee overseeing a proposed fund to compensate victims of child sexual abuse.

“That is a nonstarter,” the judge said.

“To put it simply, Mr. Carey now has a stake in the outcome of the mediation,” Silverstein explained. “…. I believe there is a reason to question his impartiality.”

Carey declined to comment.

Under the Boy Scouts’ reorganization plan, the appointment of the special reviewer requires the approval of a group called the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice, which is a leading supporter of the plan. The coalition represents almost 18,000 abuse claimants and is affiliated with more than two dozen law firms that collectively represent more than 60,000 claimants. The group has played a dominant role in the bankruptcy despite the existence of an official committee charged with representing the best interests of all 82,000-odd abuse claimants. The coalition also has been at the center of various disputes over information sharing and how the BSA’s reorganization plan and trust distribution procedures were crafted.

The Boy Scouts, based in Irving, Texas, sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020, seeking to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a fund for men who say they were sexually abused as children. Although the organization was facing 275 lawsuits at the time, it’s now facing more than 82,000 sexual abuse claims in the bankruptcy.

The plan calls for the Boys Scouts and its roughly 250 local councils to contribute up to $820 million in cash and property into a fund for abuse claimants. They also would assign certain insurance rights to the fund. In return, the local councils and national organization would be released from further liability for sexual abuse claims.

The plan also includes settlement agreements involving one of the Boy Scouts’ major insurers, The Hartford, and its former largest troop sponsor, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church. The Hartford has agreed to pay $787 million into the fund for abuse claimants, and the Mormons have agreed to contribute $250 million. In exchange, both entities would be released from any further liability involving child sex abuse claims.

Silverstein on Monday agreed to extend the Dec. 14 plan voting deadline by two weeks. The extension comes amid concerns by some attorneys, and the judge herself, that an email and letter distributed last month by attorneys for the official committee representing abuse claimants may have caused confusion and tainted the voting process. BSA attorneys also have suggested that an extension would allow more time to try to negotiate additional settlements.

Meanwhile, BSA attorney Jessica Lauria told Silverstein last week that only 4,300 abuse claimants had voted as of Nov. 24.

The email and letter that prompted concerns about the voting process were sent on behalf of attorney Tim Kosnoff, a vehement opponent of the plan who is urging his clients to vote against it. The problem is that Kosnoff shares those clients with two other law firms, one of which is adamantly urging those same clients to vote for the plan.

Attorneys for the official committee, which also opposes the BSA plan as “grossly unfair,” sent Kosnoff’s email and letter to some 12,900 abuse claimants for whom he serves as co-counsel, but mistakenly added more than 7,500 other recipients, including other law firms and claimants represented by other attorneys.

Attorneys for the Boy Scouts and the coalition claim that the email and letter have created confusion among abuse claimants and disrupted the voting process. They also contend that committee attorneys acted deliberately.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Group urges revision to medical malpractice law
ABQnews Seeker
Providers say they may close over ... Providers say they may close over insurance issue
2
Deputies fatally shoot person on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says a domestic violence investigation Tuesday night escalated into a foot pursuit and altercation that culminated in a deputy ...
3
Fiebelkorn, Grout win runoffs; Democrats keep council majority
2021 city election
But Dem's current 6-3 advantage will ... But Dem's current 6-3 advantage will slip to 5-4 when the new council i
4
Culinary stars share their favorite spots for eating out
Cocina Connection
So many restaurants, so little time.Whether ... So many restaurants, so little time.Whether you have a hankering for a new breakfast, ...
5
Legislature eyes stimulus package
ABQnews Seeker
NM lawmakers weigh $462 million plan ... NM lawmakers weigh $462 million plan to spend federal relief funds
6
BCSO offers video, details of shooting by deputy
ABQnews Seeker
18-year-old says before dying: 'I made ... 18-year-old says before dying: 'I made a bad decision'
7
Proposed congressional map would split Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Lea County Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Long ... Lea County Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Long said it makes no sense and that 'communities of interest must stay t
8
Luminaria Tour returns on Christmas Eve; tickets go on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Beloved tradition continues after 2020 hiatus ... Beloved tradition continues after 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic
9
LANL director: Nuclear deterrent work spurred growth
ABQnews Seeker
Public Zoom meeting invited questions Public Zoom meeting invited questions
10
NM reports 969 new cases, 11 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 969 new COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 969 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — an improvement from recent days — and 11 additional deaths. The state did see ...