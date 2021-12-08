Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID cases, no deaths 3rd day in row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 35 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the third consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total cases since the pandemic began to 40,171.

The known death toll remains at 1,551.

“We are hopeful that the new variant will not reach our communities, but we must also be prepared,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Tuesday. “All of us can do our part to help by continuing to take precautions such as wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing, washing your hands often, limiting travel, and staying home as much as possible.”

Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get a booster shot and wear masks.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.