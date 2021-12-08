 2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over a week - Albuquerque Journal

2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over a week

By Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a week.

Boulder County sheriff’s officials say ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on the intermediate Hotdog Alley run Tuesday morning. The skier, whose name has not been released, was unconscious and alone and appeared to have crashed at some point earlier in the day.

Ski patrollers attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead in the resort’s first aid room about 35 minutes after he was found.

On Nov. 30, a 72-year-old skier died in a collision with a snowboarder at Eldora Mountain. That crash happened on the intermediate Windmill run, and the skier was unconscious and not breathing when ski patrol arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.


