 Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies after arrest in Alabama - Albuquerque Journal

Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies after arrest in Alabama

By Associated Press

REFORM, Ala. — Alabama authorities are investigating after former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. died in custody following a high-speed chase that resulted in his arrest and then a fight involving officers in the county jail where he was being held.

The 31-year-old former New Orleans Saints player died Monday at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama, Senior Alabama Trooper Reginal King told The Tuscaloosa News.

While being handcuffed, Foster fought against a Pickens County deputy and a correctional officer, injuring the deputy’s nose and hand, according to court records obtained by The Associated Press.

Foster had an initial court appearance before Pickens County District Judge Samuel Junkin, where he was “non-compliant and refused to respond to answer any questions” aside from demanding an attorney, the judge wrote.

Based on police observations and how Foster behaved, the judge said Foster was “not mentally stable and a danger to himself and others” and ordered him held without bond for a mental evaluation.

But what happened from that time until his death was a mystery. Few other details have been released.

Foster had been arrested Sunday afternoon in the small town of Reform, Alabama, on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to elude,” WWL-TV reported, citing jail records. Those charges were replaced later that afternoon by three counts of simple assault and one count of third-degree robbery, the jail records show.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement it was investigating at the request of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. No cause of death was released and Foster’s body was released to the Department of Forensic Science.

Originally from Chicago, Foster has been living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He played two seasons for the Saints at defensive end, appearing in 17 games in 2013 and 2014.

Court records do not include the name of any attorney who might have represented Foster.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Group urges revision to medical malpractice law
ABQnews Seeker
Providers say they may close over ... Providers say they may close over insurance issue
2
Deputy fatally shoots man on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
A domestic violence investigation Tuesday night ... A domestic violence investigation Tuesday night escalated into a foot pursuit and altercation that culminated in a deputy fatally shooting the suspect, the Bernalillo ...
3
Fiebelkorn, Grout win runoffs; Democrats keep council majority
2021 city election
But Dem's current 6-3 advantage will ... But Dem's current 6-3 advantage will slip to 5-4 when the new council i
4
Culinary stars share their favorite spots for eating out
Cocina Connection
So many restaurants, so little time.Whether ... So many restaurants, so little time.Whether you have a hankering for a new breakfast, ...
5
Legislature eyes stimulus package
ABQnews Seeker
NM lawmakers weigh $462 million plan ... NM lawmakers weigh $462 million plan to spend federal relief funds
6
BCSO offers video, details of shooting by deputy
ABQnews Seeker
18-year-old says before dying: 'I made ... 18-year-old says before dying: 'I made a bad decision'
7
Proposed congressional map would split Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Lea County Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Long ... Lea County Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Long said it makes no sense and that 'communities of interest must stay t
8
Luminaria Tour returns on Christmas Eve; tickets go on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Beloved tradition continues after 2020 hiatus ... Beloved tradition continues after 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic
9
LANL director: Nuclear deterrent work spurred growth
ABQnews Seeker
Public Zoom meeting invited questions Public Zoom meeting invited questions
10
NM reports 969 new cases, 11 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 969 new COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 969 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — an improvement from recent days — and 11 additional deaths. The state did see ...