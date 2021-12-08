 Giant Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters set afire - Albuquerque Journal

Giant Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters set afire

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — A man was charged with arson and other crimes Wednesday for setting fire to a 50-foot (15-meter) Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan, police said.

The artificial tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post caught fire shortly after midnight, police said.

Photos and videos from the scene show the fully decorated tree going up in flames.

Fox News host Shannon Bream announced the fire to viewers as firefighters were working to put it out.

“This is the Fox Square in New York, outside of Fox headquarters,” Bream said. “It appears that our giant Christmas tree there, just a couple of minutes ago, was completely engulfed in flames.”

Firefighters extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.

A 49-year-old man who police said was homeless was arrested on charges including criminal mischief, arson and trespassing. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Police said the man had a lighter, but it was unclear whether any accelerant was used.

The tree had been ceremonially lit during a network Christmas special on Sunday. Its charred remains were being dismantled Wednesday.

“We will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us,” FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told network staffers in a memo. Scott said a new tree would be installed “as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment like this.”

A lighting ceremony will be held for the new tree, Scott said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Group urges revision to medical malpractice law
ABQnews Seeker
Providers say they may close over ... Providers say they may close over insurance issue
2
Deputy fatally shoots man on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
A domestic violence investigation Tuesday night ... A domestic violence investigation Tuesday night escalated into a foot pursuit and altercation that culminated in a deputy fatally shooting the suspect, the Bernalillo ...
3
Fiebelkorn, Grout win runoffs; Democrats keep council majority
2021 city election
But Dem's current 6-3 advantage will ... But Dem's current 6-3 advantage will slip to 5-4 when the new council i
4
Culinary stars share their favorite spots for eating out
Cocina Connection
So many restaurants, so little time.Whether ... So many restaurants, so little time.Whether you have a hankering for a new breakfast, ...
5
Legislature eyes stimulus package
ABQnews Seeker
NM lawmakers weigh $462 million plan ... NM lawmakers weigh $462 million plan to spend federal relief funds
6
BCSO offers video, details of shooting by deputy
ABQnews Seeker
18-year-old says before dying: 'I made ... 18-year-old says before dying: 'I made a bad decision'
7
Proposed congressional map would split Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Lea County Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Long ... Lea County Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Long said it makes no sense and that 'communities of interest must stay t
8
Luminaria Tour returns on Christmas Eve; tickets go on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Beloved tradition continues after 2020 hiatus ... Beloved tradition continues after 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic
9
LANL director: Nuclear deterrent work spurred growth
ABQnews Seeker
Public Zoom meeting invited questions Public Zoom meeting invited questions
10
NM reports 969 new cases, 11 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 969 new COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 969 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — an improvement from recent days — and 11 additional deaths. The state did see ...