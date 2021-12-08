 Pima County supervisors fill 2 vacancies in Arizona House - Albuquerque Journal

Pima County supervisors fill 2 vacancies in Arizona House

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has appointed real estate investor and U.S. Army Reserve officer Morgan Abraham and attorney and law professor Christopher Mathis to Arizona House seats to fill vacancies.

Mathis was appointed Tuesday to a District 9 seat to replace fellow Democrat Randy Friese, who resigned last month.

Abraham, also a Democrat, was appointed to replace Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton as one of two representatives for District 10. Stahl Hamilton stepped down when appointed to fill a Senate vacancy.

Under state law, the two new representatives appointed Tuesday had to be Democrats because they replaced Democratic lawmakers.

Party activists had nominated three people for appointment by the county supervisors to fill each vacancy.

Mathis is the husband of Colleen Coyle Mathis, the former independent chair of Arizona’s 2011 redistricting commission.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pima County supervisors fill 2 vacancies in Arizona House
Around the Region
The Pima County Board of Supervisors ... The Pima County Board of Supervisors has appointed real estate investor and U.S. Army Reserve officer Morgan Abraham and attorney and law professor Christopher ...
2
Democrat Matthew Dowd drops out of lieutenant governor race
Around the Region
A former political advisor to Republican ... A former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush withdrew Tuesday from the race for next year's Democratic nomination for Texas lieutenant governor. ...
3
Tucson names Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar as new police ...
Around the Region
The Tucson City Council has voted ... The Tucson City Council has voted unanimously to make Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar the new chief of the city's police department. Kasmar, a 21-year ...
4
2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over ...
Around the Region
A 60-year-old skier died after crashing ... A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a ...
5
Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID cases, no deaths 3rd ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 35 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the third consecutive day. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's ...
6
Ducey blasts Biden administration as border crossings rise
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey demanded Tuesday ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey demanded Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration do more to secure the U.S.-Mexico border as local officials in Yuma report ...
7
NTSB: Poor planning led to deadly Texas pipeline blast
Around the Region
Inadequate communication, planning, and risk management ... Inadequate communication, planning, and risk management by a dredge operator likely led to the cutting of a liquefied propane pipeline and an explosion that ...
8
1 wounded when man opens fire inside Texas shopping ...
Around the Region
Police in Texas searched Wednesday for ... Police in Texas searched Wednesday for a man who opened fire inside a shopping mall, wounding one person, authorities said. Officers responded to the ...
9
Where's the snow? Rockies winter starts with a whimper
Around the Region
Denver's winter has started with a ... Denver's winter has started with a whimper, and the parched mountains to the west aren't faring much better. The Mile High City has already ...