Arizona reports 3,506 additional COVID cases, 18 more deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,506 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 18 more deaths as the number of the hospitalized virus patients dipped slightly.

The latest figures posted on the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 1,301,597 cases and 22,779 deaths.

There were 2,753 virus patients occupying inpatient hospital beds as of Wednesday, down from 2,800 on Tuesday, the high so far during the current surge.

Hospitals statewide are crowded with both virus and non-virus patients. Only 6% of inpatient beds were available as of Tuesday, according to the dashboard.

The 18 deaths reported Wednesday were far below the 172 deaths added to the dashboard Tuesday.

However, Johns Hopkins University data showed Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rising over the past two weeks, increasing from 46.6 on Nov. 22 to 64.9 on Monday.

The rolling average of daily new cases also rose during the same period, increasing from about 3,964 to about 4,044.