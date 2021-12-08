 Arizona reports 3,506 additional COVID cases, 18 more deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona reports 3,506 additional COVID cases, 18 more deaths

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,506 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 18 more deaths as the number of the hospitalized virus patients dipped slightly.

The latest figures posted on the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 1,301,597 cases and 22,779 deaths.

There were 2,753 virus patients occupying inpatient hospital beds as of Wednesday, down from 2,800 on Tuesday, the high so far during the current surge.

Hospitals statewide are crowded with both virus and non-virus patients. Only 6% of inpatient beds were available as of Tuesday, according to the dashboard.

The 18 deaths reported Wednesday were far below the 172 deaths added to the dashboard Tuesday.

However, Johns Hopkins University data showed Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rising over the past two weeks, increasing from 46.6 on Nov. 22 to 64.9 on Monday.

The rolling average of daily new cases also rose during the same period, increasing from about 3,964 to about 4,044.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pima County supervisors fill 2 vacancies in Arizona House
Around the Region
The Pima County Board of Supervisors ... The Pima County Board of Supervisors has appointed real estate investor and U.S. Army Reserve officer Morgan Abraham and attorney and law professor Christopher ...
2
Democrat Matthew Dowd drops out of lieutenant governor race
Around the Region
A former political advisor to Republican ... A former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush withdrew Tuesday from the race for next year's Democratic nomination for Texas lieutenant governor. ...
3
Tucson names Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar as new police ...
Around the Region
The Tucson City Council has voted ... The Tucson City Council has voted unanimously to make Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar the new chief of the city's police department. Kasmar, a 21-year ...
4
2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over ...
Around the Region
A 60-year-old skier died after crashing ... A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a ...
5
Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID cases, no deaths 3rd ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 35 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the third consecutive day. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's ...
6
Ducey blasts Biden administration as border crossings rise
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey demanded Tuesday ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey demanded Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration do more to secure the U.S.-Mexico border as local officials in Yuma report ...
7
NTSB: Poor planning led to deadly Texas pipeline blast
Around the Region
Inadequate communication, planning, and risk management ... Inadequate communication, planning, and risk management by a dredge operator likely led to the cutting of a liquefied propane pipeline and an explosion that ...
8
1 wounded when man opens fire inside Texas shopping ...
Around the Region
Police in Texas searched Wednesday for ... Police in Texas searched Wednesday for a man who opened fire inside a shopping mall, wounding one person, authorities said. Officers responded to the ...
9
Where's the snow? Rockies winter starts with a whimper
Around the Region
Denver's winter has started with a ... Denver's winter has started with a whimper, and the parched mountains to the west aren't faring much better. The Mile High City has already ...