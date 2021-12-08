Congressional map splitting ABQ advances in NM Senate

SANTA FE — A redistricting proposal that would split Albuquerque in two and establish a Democratic lean in all three of New Mexico’s congressional seats is off to fast start.

The proposed map — jointly sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces and Rep. Georgene Louis of Albuquerque, both Democrats — cleared its first committee Wednesday on a party-line vote over the objection of Republicans.

It would make the 2nd Congressional District — now held by Republican Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo — more Democratic by moving into it much of the West Side of Albuquerque, some neighborhoods near the zoo and the South Valley.

The district would also cover southern New Mexico, including Las Cruces, Carlsbad and part of Hobbs.

The remainder of Albuquerque would share the 1st Congressional District with Rio Rancho and Placitas to the north and stretch the East Mountains and then south to Ruidoso.

Cervantes said the proposal would amplify the voices of Hispanic voters in southern New Mexico and ensure every member of the congressional delegation has a mix of urban and rural communities.

It would also disrupt the conventional political wisdom, he said, that southern New Mexico belongs to Republicans while the north is for Democrats.

“I’ve always rejected that any one party should have that turf laid out for them,” Cervantes said.

The plan drew blunt opposition from Republicans.

Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, said the map was a deliberate attempt to give Democrats all three of New Mexico’s seats in the U.S. House. It would dilute the voices of rural voters, he said, by lumping them in with more urban and suburban areas.

The state’s traditionally Democratic-leaning 3rd Congressional District, for instance, would be redrawn to take in largely conservative Roswell and Artesia, while Rio Rancho would be moved out of the district.

“It’s pretty disingenuous to say we tried to keep communities of interest together,” Pirtle said. “You can look at this map and see that’s not the case.”

If the composition of the Legislature were reversed, he said, he wouldn’t support a gerrymandered map favoring Republicans — drawing a yell of “bull—-” from someone in the online audience, broadcast into the committee room.

The proposal, Senate Bill 1, passed the Senate Rules Committee on an 7-4 vote and must clear just one more committee before reaching the full Senate.

Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, said he was initially skeptical of the proposal but changed his mind. He liked that all three districts, he said, would have a similar mix of Democrats and Republicans and urban and rural areas.

“I think you’ve done a really nice job of coming up with three districts that each are very much like New Mexico as a whole,” he said to Cervantes.

Cervantes said the proposal will be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning.

To become law, it would also have to pass the House and go to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Democratic advantage

For the first time in 30 years, Democrats hold majorities in both legislative chambers and the Governor’s Office during a redistricting year.

Under the proposal, all three U.S. House seats in New Mexico would lean toward Democrats, according to political performance data based on voting trends, released by legislative analysts. Democrats would have:

— An 8 percentage point edge in the 1st Congressional District, or 54% to 46% over Republicans.

Democrat Melanie Stansbury of Northeast Albuquerque now represents the area.

— A 6 point edge for Democrats in the 2nd Congressional District, now represented by Herrell, the lone Republican in the delegation.

She and other Republicans have generally held the seat for the last 40 years, though Democrats won a two-year term in the 2008 and 2018 elections.

— An 11 point edge for Democrats in the 3rd Congressional District. It’s now held by Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez of Santa Fe.