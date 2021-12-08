 Appeals court sides with GOP in Arizona voting rules case - Albuquerque Journal

Appeals court sides with GOP in Arizona voting rules case

By Jonathan J. Cooper / Associated Press

PHOENIX — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that Arizona doesn’t have to give voters who forget to sign their mail ballot time after the election to resolve the issue, rejecting a lawsuit filed by Democrats.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, overturned a lower-court ruling that found it’s unconstitutional for Arizona to give voters time after an election to resolve mismatched signatures but not missing signatures. The appellate judges said Arizona’s interest in reducing the burden on busy poll workers justifies the disparity.

The overwhelming majority of Arizona voters cast mail ballots, which must be placed in a signed envelope to be counted. The signature on the ballot envelope is compared to others on file to confirm the voter’s identity.

Through the 2018 election, counties had their own policies around how to handle rejected ballots. All counties provided a post-election period for voters to fix signatures that were rejected because they didn’t closely match those on file, but the amount of time varied. Only some counties allowed voters to fix missing signatures after Election Day.

The Legislature in 2019 created a uniform five-day post-election period to fix mismatched signatures in federal elections but did not address missing signatures. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tried to include a five-day period for fixing both missing and mismatched signatures in the 2020 election procedures manual, but Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich refused to approve it.

Historically, Democrats have waited longer than Republicans to turn in their ballots, so they’re more likely to have a missing signature caught after Election Day when it’s too late to resolve it. The 2020 election jumbled voting patterns, however, as Democrats dominated early ballot returns.

The suit was brought by the Democratic National Committee, the Arizona Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. The Republican National Committee and the Arizona Republican Party defended the state’s existing policy.

Last year, 587 ballots were rejected for a bad signature and 1,455 for a missing signature in Maricopa County, where voters cast 61% of Arizona’s ballots.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Colorado's top elections official seeks security protection
Around the Region
Colorado's Democratic secretary of state is ... Colorado's Democratic secretary of state is asking lawmakers for $200,000 annually for guards and other security-related measures after receiving escalating threats over her advocacy ...
2
Arizona reports 3,506 additional COVID cases, 18 more deaths
Around the Region
Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,506 additional ... Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,506 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 18 more deaths as the number of the hospitalized virus patients dipped slightly. The ...
3
Pima County supervisors fill 2 vacancies in Arizona House
Around the Region
The Pima County Board of Supervisors ... The Pima County Board of Supervisors has appointed real estate investor and U.S. Army Reserve officer Morgan Abraham and attorney and law professor Christopher ...
4
Democrat Matthew Dowd drops out of lieutenant governor race
Around the Region
A former political advisor to Republican ... A former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush withdrew Tuesday from the race for next year's Democratic nomination for Texas lieutenant governor. ...
5
Tucson names Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar as new police ...
Around the Region
The Tucson City Council has voted ... The Tucson City Council has voted unanimously to make Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar the new chief of the city's police department. Kasmar, a 21-year ...
6
2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over ...
Around the Region
A 60-year-old skier died after crashing ... A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a ...
7
Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID cases, no deaths 3rd ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 35 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the third consecutive day. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's ...
8
Ducey blasts Biden administration as border crossings rise
Around the Region
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey demanded Tuesday ... Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey demanded Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration do more to secure the U.S.-Mexico border as local officials in Yuma report ...
9
NTSB: Poor planning led to deadly Texas pipeline blast
Around the Region
Inadequate communication, planning, and risk management ... Inadequate communication, planning, and risk management by a dredge operator likely led to the cutting of a liquefied propane pipeline and an explosion that ...