 'Everything Everywhere all at Once' to open SXSW Film Fest - Albuquerque Journal

‘Everything Everywhere all at Once’ to open SXSW Film Fest

By The Associated Press

After canceling its 2020 edition and going virtual last year during the pandemic, the 2022 SXSW Film Festival will kick off with the premiere of the sci-fi adventure “Everything Everywhere all at Once.”

SXSW announced Wednesday that its in-person Austin, Texas, festival will begin March 11 with the new film from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the “Swiss Army Man” filmmakers collectively billed as “Daniels.” The film, starring Michelle Yeoh, is described as “a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.”

Janet Pierson, director of film for SXSW, called the film “fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity.”

“Audiences are going to have their minds blown by this extraordinary feat of filmmaking,” said Pierson in a statement.

A24 is to release “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” whose producers include Joe and Anthony Russo. It also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The SXSW Film Festival will run March 11 through 20. A selection of films will be available online to badge holders.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Kennedy Center Honors back once more, Biden attends
Most Recent Entertainment News
The Kennedy Center Honors returned to ... The Kennedy Center Honors returned to tradition this year with a real-life gala Sunday night and the presence of the president for the first ...
2
'Laverne & Shirley' star Eddie Mekka dead at 69
Most Recent Entertainment News
Longtime 'Laverne & Shirley' actor Eddie ... Longtime 'Laverne & Shirley' actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine ...
3
Musician Jon Batiste leads Grammy Award nominations with 11
Most Recent Entertainment News
Jon Batiste might be the Grammys ... Jon Batiste might be the Grammys biggest surprise: The multi-genre performer and recent Oscar winner made such an impression on voters that he scored ...
4
Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards
Most Recent Entertainment News
South Korean superstars BTS were crowned ... South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake ...
5
Film crew union narrowly approves contract with producers
Most Recent Entertainment News
Film industry crew members have narrowly ... Film industry crew members have narrowly voted to approve a pair of contracts with Hollywood producers after a standoff that came within days of ...
6
'Rust' tragedy, labor climate frame Hollywood contract vote
Most Recent Entertainment News
In weighing his vote on a ... In weighing his vote on a proposed union contract with Hollywood producers, veteran stagehand Matthew 'Doc' Brashear looked closely at the agreement and beyond, ...
7
Big Bird backlash: Vax lands even Muppet in political ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Smokey Bear taught kids the importance ... Smokey Bear taught kids the importance of preventing wildfires. McGruff the Crime Dog warned them not to talk to strangers. And in 1972, Big ...
8
Dean Stockwell of 'Quantum Leap,' 'Blue Velvet' dies at ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Dean Stockwell, a top Hollywood child ... Dean Stockwell, a top Hollywood child actor who gained new success in middle age in the sci-fi series 'Quantum Leap' and in a string ...
9
A new 'Trump.' SNL's Johnson attracts attention for mimicry
Most Recent Entertainment News
In James Austin Johnson, 'Saturday Night ... In James Austin Johnson, 'Saturday Night Live' has a new master impressionist on board whose take on Donald Trump over the weekend was a ...