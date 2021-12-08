Fourth teen charged in suburban Denver high school shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A fourth teenager has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded three students in the parking lot of a suburban Denver high school.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office said Tuesday that the 17-year-old boy faces four counts of attempted first degree murder in addition to two assault counts and a count of possession of a weapon on school grounds. A court hearing was set for Dec. 14.

Three 16-year-old boys were charged Nov. 30 with attempted murder in the Nov. 19 shooting at Aurora’s Hinkley High School. Court documents say the shooting erupted after the boys went to the school with guns because of an expected fight with members of a rival gang, Sentinel Colorado reported Wednesday.

Charges against the four were filed in regular court, but their lawyers will have a chance to argue that they should be prosecuted in juvenile court instead. The Associated Press does not typically name juveniles charged with crimes.

Two boys, ages 16 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl were shot. Police said their injuries were not life threatening.

The shooting is one of several recent incidents involving teens that have roiled Aurora.

On Nov. 15, six students were wounded in a drive-by shooting near Aurora Central High School. On Nov. 24, a 17-year-old was killed after exchanging fire with a former police officer during an argument about careless driving, police said. On Nov. 28, five young people ranging in age from 16 to 20 were wounded near a party.