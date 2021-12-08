 NM regulators reject PNM's proposed merger with energy giant - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

NM regulators reject PNM’s proposed merger with energy giant

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

Power lines lead into Albuquerque from the West Side. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

The state Public Regulation Commission’s five elected members voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to reject the proposed merger between PNM Resources and Connecticut energy giant Avangrid.

The commissioners accepted PRC Hearing Examiner Ashley Schannauer’s conclusions that the risks and potential harm from the deal outweigh the public benefits. Commissioners cited the poor performance record by Avangrid utilities in the U.S. Northeast, plus questionable corporate practices by Avangrid and its parent firm, Spanish company Iberdrola, S.A., as critical concerns that swayed them against the merger.

PRC Chair Stephen Fischmann said the two companies have “a demonstrated record” of bad behavior. The risk that New Mexico consumers will suffer similar problems here overshadows any potential benefits offered in the deal, which include more than $300 million in rate relief, economic development investments and job creation promised by Avangrid.

“The whole deal for me boils down to promises versus actual performance,” Fischmann said. “… I don’t think we should hoist those risks on our ratepayers

This story will be updated.


