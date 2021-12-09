Actor holds role in live-action remake of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ close to his heart

A Martinez has spent his career playing dozens of characters.

Yet, his latest role in Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop” is one that he holds close to his heart.

About three years ago, rumors started to swirl about a live adaptation of the animated cult classic.

Martinez’s name was thrown into the mix for the upcoming series.

“You hear things once in a while that someone has you in mind for something,” he says. “It’s always a welcome treat. More often than not, it never comes to fruition. But, to have this come true is amazing. I got to head to New Zealand to do this. A lot of people were unaware of how beloved ‘Cowboy Bebop’ is around the world.”

“Cowboy Bebop” is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past.

As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel, played by John Cho; Jet Black, played by Mustafa Shakir; and Faye Valentine, played by Daniella Pineda, form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals – for the right price.

But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Martinez plays the role of Mr. Stax.

“Mr. Stax is weary and he’s fed up,” Martinez says. “He’s wounded obviously and it’s interesting to play someone who is carrying the evidence of a horrific event on his face. Sometimes we have certain days that change our lives. Mr. Stax wears the evidence on his face. He’s a difficult character to play because he’s really raw.”

Martinez says that, while the role was challenging, he also had a wonderful time stepping into Mr. Stax’s shoes.

“I love the writing for the entire show,” he says. “I love (Mr. Stax) on paper. Because of the quarantine, I was in New Zealand for two months and I was by myself, living in an apartment in a city where you’re a stranger. I had nothing but time. I got to look at so many possible ways at finding who Mr. Stax is. It’s rare in my experience to devote so much time to break down a character and build him back up even before I get to set.”

When Martinez was asked to make adjustments, he was ready.

“Almost everything that I investigated within the character came easy after that,” he says.

Martinez got reacquainted with the original animated version after he was cast.

“I wasn’t as all in as some of my friends,” he says of the show. “I fell in love with the style. As I got deeper into the anime, I felt like the director was doing it justice.

“The care that was taken with the project is overwhelming. When they brought back Yoko Kanno to do the music for the series, it showed that they wanted to pay homage, while making their own show.”

Martinez says that, with each episode, the series grows and the actors all find their place.

“(The series) lifts off in the last third and goes up another level,” he says. “I did six years on ‘Longmire’ and, when you look at the first few episodes, you can see the writers and actors are trying to find it. They are trying to find the sweet spots. That’s what happens with this show, it comes together.”

Martinez hopes to return to New Mexico with a project he’s working on.

“It’s designed and set in New Mexico,” he says. “I’m prayerful and hope to work with a studio up there.”

Now streaming

The first season of “Cowboy Bebop” is currently streaming on Netflix.