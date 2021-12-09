 Michael Garfield opening show at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery - Albuquerque Journal

Michael Garfield opening show at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Santa Fe-based musician Michael Garfield will be opening for Mary Lattimore on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Michael Garfield)

Michael Garfield’s life is about striking a balance.

The Santa Fe-based musician is balancing his home life with two small children, a full-time job and music.

“It’s a bit much and I do continue to write, record and produce music as often as possible,” he says. “It’s a non-negotiable for me. It’s something that I have to do.”

Garfield snagged an opening slot on Mary Lattimore’s show on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery in Santa Fe.

Lattimore is a Los Angeles-based harpist, who experiments with effects through her Lyon and Healy Concert Grand pedal harp, concocting half-structured improvisations which can include both ambient glitter and unsettling noise.

Garfield is known for his chill and energetic guitar music, which showcases the technical side of himself.

He’s shared the stage with the likes of Gaudi, Papadosio, Taylor McFerrin, Tim Reynolds, Willy Porter, Random Rab, Bluetech, That 1 Guy, Zach Deputy, The Floozies, Rena Jones, Andreas Kapsalis, and side projects of both Beats Antique and The String Cheese Incident.

He’s excited to be on the bill with Lattimore.

“We are all devoted to taking something and exploring it,” he says. “Then revealing how the inside of a musical structure can be bigger than the outside. This show really matters to me. Even in musical performance, it seems like a rare and precious thing for there to be a concert devoted to this sort of like, lush and atmospheric universe. This is an opportunity to really go deep and spread out into a musical space. I don’t see lots of shows like this happening and I was so excited to be asked to take part.”

Garfield is working on music at any given time.

“I have this practice of songwriting and production of songs,” he says. “I have this epic backlog of unproduced music that I have written over the last 20 years and I want to give a home. I want to make a definitive recording.”

A lot of Garfield’s work comes into making his music performable.

“I find myself chipping away at massive compositions and making them sound like what I want them to sound like. On the fly, when you are talking about improvising in the live element, there is no room for perfection.”

_WebHeadline”>Michael Garfield opening show at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

Mary Lattimore
With Walt McClements, Michael Garfield

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14

WHERE: Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, 2791 Agua Fria St., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $15, plus fees at tickets.meowwolf.com; vaccine required


