When dinosaurs ruled Antarctica

Sometimes patience pays off.

For the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation, the more than year long wait is now benefitting visitors to the Albuquerque-based museum.

Beginning on Saturday, Dec. 11, the film “Dinosaurs of Antarctica” will begin screening at the Verus Research DynaTheater inside the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. It screens at noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through at least the spring.

“The film was set to open before the pandemic and we had to put it on hold,” says Sharlene Argyres, director of operations for the foundation. “The film producers also pulled it back from distribution for awhile so they can have a proper release. We’re excited to be one of the first entities to begin showing the film.”

Argyres says the film is the first original large format dinosaur film in over a decade.

“Dinosaurs of Antarctica” introduces audiences to the amazing and bizarre prehistoric creatures that inhabited Antarctic forests and swamps hundreds of millions of years ago, she says.

The film was produced by Giant Screen Films. Major funding was provided by the National Science Foundation.

Featuring top-tier computer graphics from the studio responsible for visual effects in “Blade Runner 2049,” “Life of Pi” and other blockbuster Hollywood titles, “Dinosaurs of Antarctica” is an epic chronicle of a prehistoric world now lost to ice, a 250 million year odyssey from the Permian ice age through the warm and lush Age of Dinosaurs – and back again to the frozen desert we know today.

The film’s next level CGI takes audiences on the hunt with Cryolophosaurus, the largest-known early Jurassic carnivore on Earth.

Moving further back in time, Antarctosuchus, a colossal amphibian unique to Antarctica, lurks below the surface of an ancient river.

From glaciers to Glacialisaurus, the film brings Antarctica’s dramatic transformation to life with a cast of bizarre, new-to-science dinosaurs and a team of paleoecologists working to reconstruct Antarctica’s hidden – greener – past.

“The film is fascinating because we get a chance to learn more about how green Antarctica was,” Argyres says. “It’s evolved to what we see today.”

The film also travels through deep time, the film explores the causes and repercussions of a changing climate, investigating the end of Earth’s last ice age and seeking clues to the future as we face human-triggered warming today.

Argyres says the film is a perfect fit with the museum’s mission.

“People are always asking us to show dinosaur-related films,” she says. “We were excited that Giant Screens Films produced one. New Mexico has a large repository of dinosaur fossils and scientists are often coming to New Mexico to expand their research.”