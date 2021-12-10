 When dinosaurs ruled Antarctica - Albuquerque Journal

When dinosaurs ruled Antarctica

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Cryolophosaurus corners a herd of Glacialisaurus in a river. The juveniles take shelter behind the defensive position of the adults. (Courtesy of Giant Screen Films)

Sometimes patience pays off.

For the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation, the more than year long wait is now benefitting visitors to the Albuquerque-based museum.

Beginning on Saturday, Dec. 11, the film “Dinosaurs of Antarctica” will begin screening at the Verus Research DynaTheater inside the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. It screens at noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through at least the spring.

“The film was set to open before the pandemic and we had to put it on hold,” says Sharlene Argyres, director of operations for the foundation. “The film producers also pulled it back from distribution for awhile so they can have a proper release. We’re excited to be one of the first entities to begin showing the film.”

Argyres says the film is the first original large format dinosaur film in over a decade.

“Dinosaurs of Antarctica” introduces audiences to the amazing and bizarre prehistoric creatures that inhabited Antarctic forests and swamps hundreds of millions of years ago, she says.

The film was produced by Giant Screen Films. Major funding was provided by the National Science Foundation.

Producers Deborah Raksany and Andy Wood, prepare a Cryolophosaurus nest site for the film. (Courtesy of Giant Screen Films)

Featuring top-tier computer graphics from the studio responsible for visual effects in “Blade Runner 2049,” “Life of Pi” and other blockbuster Hollywood titles, “Dinosaurs of Antarctica” is an epic chronicle of a prehistoric world now lost to ice, a 250 million year odyssey from the Permian ice age through the warm and lush Age of Dinosaurs – and back again to the frozen desert we know today.

The film’s next level CGI takes audiences on the hunt with Cryolophosaurus, the largest-known early Jurassic carnivore on Earth.

Moving further back in time, Antarctosuchus, a colossal amphibian unique to Antarctica, lurks below the surface of an ancient river.

From glaciers to Glacialisaurus, the film brings Antarctica’s dramatic transformation to life with a cast of bizarre, new-to-science dinosaurs and a team of paleoecologists working to reconstruct Antarctica’s hidden – greener – past.

An illustration of a Prolacerta. (Courtesy of Giant Screen Films)

“The film is fascinating because we get a chance to learn more about how green Antarctica was,” Argyres says. “It’s evolved to what we see today.”

The film also travels through deep time, the film explores the causes and repercussions of a changing climate, investigating the end of Earth’s last ice age and seeking clues to the future as we face human-triggered warming today.

Argyres says the film is a perfect fit with the museum’s mission.

“People are always asking us to show dinosaur-related films,” she says. “We were excited that Giant Screens Films produced one. New Mexico has a large repository of dinosaur fossils and scientists are often coming to New Mexico to expand their research.”

‘Dinosaurs of Antarctica’
WHEN: Noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (closed Christmas and New Year’s Day)

WHERE: Verus Research DynaTheater inside the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, 1801 Mountain NW

HOW MUCH: DynaTheater: $7 adults, $6 seniors and youth, $4 children age 3-12, free for 2 and under; Museum and DynaTheater combo: $10 adults, $9 seniors and youth, $7 children age 3-12, free for 2 and under; Super Combo: $15 adults, $13.50 seniors and youth, $10.50 children age 3-12, free for 2 and under. Tickets are purchased at the museum. Masks are required inside the museum.


