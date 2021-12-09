 APD: Man fatally shot ex-friend with two guns over ‘disrespect’ - Albuquerque Journal

APD: Man fatally shot ex-friend with two guns over ‘disrespect’

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Stephen Parker (MDC)
Detectives arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man with not one, but two guns for disrespecting him last weekend at an apartment off East Central.

Stephen Parker, 42, is charged with an open count of murder in the Dec. 3 death of 30-year-old Tory Burdex. Parker was questioned by detectives when he showed up to meet his probation officer and allegedly admitted to the crime.

Parker was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Wednesday morning.

Burdex was the suspect in a 2014 homicide, a fatal shooting outside a nightclub in Downtown Albuquerque, but was found not guilty in 2017. His death appears unrelated to that incident.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to the shooting at an apartment in the 100 block of Wisconsin NE, near Wyoming and Central. Burdex was found shot to death in a back bedroom, the floor littered with bullet casings from two different caliber guns.

A witness told police Parker and Burdex live together in the apartment, describing it as a “trap house” where drugs are sold. She said Parker showed up with a gun and “a blank look in his eyes” before shooting Burdex multiple times.

A mechanic who was working on a vehicle outside told police he heard a gunshot and an armed man limped around the corner after apparently shooting himself. He said the man went into the apartment — more gunshots rang out — and the man left the area.

Parker, who is on probation in a drug possession case, was detained Tuesday when he showed up to the Probation and Parole Office. He told detectives he had gotten into an argument over drugs with Burdex hours before the shooting.

Parker said Burdex disrespected him in front of others, calling him “scared” and cowardly, and he left the apartment. Parker told police he grabbed two guns and headed back to talk to Burdex.

He said one of the guns accidentally went off in his pocket and went through his leg on the way to the apartment. Parker told police, once there, Burdex began to talk more trash to him and he thought Burdex was going to reach for his gun so he shot him with the guns he brought.


