 ACLU calls for independent investigation into Nov. BCSO shooting - Albuquerque Journal

ACLU calls for independent investigation into Nov. BCSO shooting

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico is calling for an independent investigation into a fatal shooting by a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy last month.

BCSO held a news conference and released bodyworn camera video of the incident on Tuesday. Video from Deputy Ronald Perez shows him ordering 18-year-old Elijah Riche to put his gun down and then — when he didn’t drop the gun and continued to run — shoot him. Riche can be seen holding an AR-15 pistol loosely at his side and then pointing toward the sky. He was running down the street in the direction of two other deputies, who were in their cruisers.

Elijah Riche, 18 (BCSO)

Riche was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The video prompted the ACLU to call for the state Attorney General’s Office to “conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident so that Riche’s family and community have an unbiased accounting of his tragic death.”

“The body-camera footage of the incident that led to Elijah Riche’s death appears to show BCSO Deputy Ronald Perez shooting Riche in the back,” Barron Jones, senior policy strategist at the ACLU, said in a statement. “While Riche is in possession of a gun, he does not appear to be holding it in a threatening manner or poised to fire.”

Jones asked for the agency to release the bodyworn camera footage from the two deputies who Riche was running toward. The Journal had received their videos on Tuesday, but had not published them with the previous story since the shooting cannot be seen.

The videos show the deputies were in their cruisers at the time of the shooting.

Deputy Ronald Perez (BCSO)

A BCSO spokeswoman did not respond to questions about whether there were other videos showing the shooting or whether the agency would be open to an independent investigation.

A spokeswoman for the Attorney General did not respond to questions about whether the office would undertake an investigation.

The Nov. 26 incident was the second fatal shooting by BCSO this year. Tuesday night deputies shot and killed another person during a “physical altercation” in the course of a domestic violence call.

Albuquerque Police Department officers have shot nine people this year, four of whom were killed.

New Mexico has the highest rate of fatal shootings by police in the country, according to a Washington Post database. One hundred and thirty eight people — 66 people per million — were killed by police since 2015.

“This fatal shooting, along with other recent officer-involved shootings, speaks to the need for state-wide legislation for police use of force,” Jones said. “New Mexico currently ranks number one in the nation for people killed by police, making clear that our current laws governing use of force are failing to protect communities.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

