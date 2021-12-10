B2B Garden Brewery hosting a costumed event to benefit local food banks

The holiday festivities are underway and a local brewery provides the perfect setting for a merry good time.

Alicia Stelzer, operations manager for B2B Garden Brewery, said the pandemic put a damper on most large holiday celebrations last year but she’s hoping Santa can turn that around this year. The brewery is hosting its first ever gathering modeled after SantaCon, an event that’s celebrated across the world. B2B is inviting its patrons to come to the brewery dressed like Santa, or something Christmas related, on Dec. 18.

“The last couple of years people have been forced to be indoors and not celebrating,” she said. “We want to get everybody out of the house and we want to have fun.”

SantaCon is an annual pub crawl that was started in 1994 in San Francisco. The idea behind today’s celebrations in the more than three dozen countries it takes place in around the world, is to spread holiday cheer. People don their Santa suits and descend on city streets traveling on foot from bar to bar.

Stelzer said they are having a scaled-back party that will only take place at their brewpub on Comanche.

The best costumes will be awarded a $25, $50, $75 or $100 gift certificate. There will also be special holiday cocktails including a holiday cranberry cider, pumpkin pie martini, cranberry delight martini, a pumpkin spice margarita and nine other ciders. Beer lovers will have something special for them too. Brewers have just released a holiday ale and the brewery still has a pumpkin stout on tap and more than 30 other beers to choose from. Stelzer said their regular menu, which features mostly tacos, will be served and there will be a few surprises in store.

DJ Kaleido will get the fun going playing a selection of dance hits.

The day will also be an opportunity for the business and community to raise money for local food banks that many families rely on to eat during the holiday season. Stelzer said they are asking for a minimum donation of $5 at the door. All proceeds will go to local food banks. Partygoers can also bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

The festivities start at 6 p.m. and costumes are mandatory.