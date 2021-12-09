APD: Videos show man brutally beat, kick infant son

A man is charged with child abuse after videos surfaced of him allegedly punching his infant son several times earlier this year.

Jeremiah Anderson, 24, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Tuesday in connection with the incident that reportedly happened around August.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department, said police began investigating in late November after the videos came to light. She said the baby boy was found safe with his mother and taken to a local hospital for a “precautionary evaluation.”

Atkins said Anderson spoke with police on Tuesday and told them he had too much to drink and took his anger out on the child “due to custody issues.” She said Anderson told police he would “occasionally lose it” and beat the child.

Anderson was pending trial on charges of aggravated battery and battery against a household member in separate 2020 incidents.

In the first incident, on Jan. 30, Anderson was accused of beating and choking his girlfriend, leading her to stab him in self defense. Then, in April, Anderson was arrested after allegedly beating the same woman several times.

Late last month, Atkins said police went to a home after the baby’s mother shared three videos allegedly showing Anderson beating their baby. She said the videos were recorded three months earlier.

Atkins said detectives watched the videos, which were recorded on home surveillance, and saw Anderson punching the infant “several times with a closed fist.” She said Anderson willingly spoke with detectives on Tuesday, saying he had drank too much at the time and had also beat the baby on other occasions.