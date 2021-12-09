 Jurors to visit the scene of 10-year-old Victoria Martens’ killing - Albuquerque Journal

Jurors to visit the scene of 10-year-old Victoria Martens’ killing

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Fabian Gonzales is scheduled for trial next month in connection with 10-year-old Victoria Martens’ death.

Jurors in the child death trial of Fabian Gonzales will board a bus and make a “site visit” to the apartment where 10-year-old Victoria Martens was killed in 2016, according to details discussed Wednesday by a judge.

Attorneys and court officials will travel by van with the bus under the escort of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies, who will block streets and travel ahead and behind the entourage, 2nd Judicial District Judge Cindy Leos said during a hearing.

Leos also told attorneys she had concerns that the court might have trouble seating a jury in the gruesome and widely publicized case. She based her concerns on responses to questionnaires the court has sent to some 400 potential jurors.

“I want to be honest with the parties, it’s going to be tough getting a jury from what we’re seeing already in responses,” Leos said.

Gonzales, 37, faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death in Victoria’s Aug. 23 death.

Gonzales also is charged with eight counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy for allegedly dismembering the girl’s arms, wrapping her organs, washing knives and hiding clothing in an effort to conceal the killing, according to an amended grand jury indictment. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 3.

Gonzales’ attorney, Stephen Aarons, raised concerns about the site visit because of the “media frenzy” that has surrounded the case and the possibility of public protests.

Jurors typically remain in the “ivory tower” of the courthouse, but may be directly exposed to protesters at the site of the killing, he said.

Leos responded that she intends to keep the timing of the site visit under wraps. The media will be allowed outside the apartment complex the day of the visit but are prohibited from broadcasting or publishing in advance the time and location of the visit, she said.

“People could probably find out the location easily enough, but if they don’t know the date, that makes it a little bit more difficult, which is why it’s so important that the media pays attention to that rule,” Leos said.

Two others charged in connection with Victoria’s death have pleaded guilty to a variety of felony charges. Both are scheduled for sentencing in February.

Gonzales’ cousin, Jessica Kelley, pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death, aggravated assault, three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy to commit tampering. The plea deal calls for Kelley to serve 50 years in prison.

Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother, pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse resulting in death. The plea agreement calls for her to serve 12 to 15 years in prison.

Both plea agreements require the women to provide “truthful testimony” in Gonzales’ trial.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Jurors to visit the scene of 10-year-old Victoria Martens’ ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors in the child death trial ... Jurors in the child death trial of Fabian Gonzales will board a bus and make a 'site visit' to the apartment where 10-year-old Victoria ...
2
APD: Videos show man punching infant son in a ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man is charged with child ... A man is charged with child abuse after videos surfaced of him allegedly punching his infant son several times earlier this year. Jeremiah Anderson, ...
3
ACLU calls for independent investigation into Nov. BCSO shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The American Civil Liberties Union of ... The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico is calling for an independent investigation into a fatal shooting by a Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputy ...
4
APD: Man fatally shot ex-friend with two guns over ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested a man accused of ... Detectives arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man with not one, but two guns for disrespecting him last weekend at an apartment ...
5
FBI releases photo of suspected mosque arsonist
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Division of the Federal ... The Albuquerque Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released four photos of the woman believed to have started multiple fires at ...
6
NM House advances new map for 70-seat chamber over ...
ABQnews Seeker
A proposal to redraw the boundary ... A proposal to redraw the boundary lines of New Mexico's 70 state House districts for the next decade cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite ...
7
NM regulators reject PNM's proposed merger with energy giant
ABQnews Seeker
The state Public Regulation Commission's five ... The state Public Regulation Commission's five elected members voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to reject the proposed merger between PNM Resources and Connecticut energy giant ...
8
Congressional map splitting ABQ advances in NM Senate
ABQnews Seeker
A redistricting proposal that would split ... A redistricting proposal that would split Albuquerque in two and establish a Democratic lean in all three of New Mexico's congressional seats is off ...
9
New Mexico preps for future shortages on Pecos River
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's top water official has ... New Mexico's top water official has issued an order establishing the framework for dealing with future water shortages on the Pecos River. Water managers ...