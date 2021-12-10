 New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus concert to celebrate all the wonders of the season - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus concert to celebrate all the wonders of the season

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus will perform three shows — one in Santa Fe and two in Albuquerque this weekend. (Courtesy of Max Woltman)

It’s been two years since the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus members have been on stage performing for an in-person audience.

That will change as the chorus takes stage at the Lensic Performing Arts Center and the Hiland Theatre this weekend with its holiday show, “Ring in the Season.”

“It’s been an amazing journey getting here,” says Colin Burdge, NMGMC assistant artistic director.

“Ring in the Season” brings everyone together to celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Winter Solstice and all the wonders of the season.

The performance is a call for friends and family to gather and remember all that connects us.

“Selecting the program for this was daunting,” Burdge says. “At the beginning, once we started picking the songs, it started to flow.”

The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus has been around for 41 years.

The chorus strives to be an empowering voice for the LGBTQ+ community and to enrich our greater New Mexican community through choral excellence.

In that time, the holiday shows have become part of the community’s celebration at the end of the year.

Burdge says being able to incorporate contemporary music into the performance is always the goal.

“There are 50 members in the chorus and it’s like a jigsaw puzzle,” he says. “We’re trying to represent music that will appeal to all audiences. The performance is a mix of familiar holiday tunes and pop music. We’re doing a Kwanzaa piece and a Hanukkah piece.”

Jerry Matthews, spokesman for the chorus, says the chorus is working out of a new rehearsal space, which the entire group is excited about.

“We’re rehearsing with masks still,” Matthews says. “The acoustics are amazing and I’m excited about the work that we’re doing.”

Burdge says the members have been training for the holiday shows over the last couple of months.

“We have a full program ahead of us and it’s been a test of musical stamina,” Burdge says. “Our singers have been able to get their feet back under them. We’ve changed some of the arrangements to the songs. These are new and different challenges. I’m very impressed where we are at with the music.”

‘Ring in the Season’
Presented by New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus

WHEN AND WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., Santa Fe; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, Hiland Theatre, 4800 Central SE, Albuquerque

HOW MUCH: $20-$45, plus fees at NMGMC.org.

INFO: Face masks required, and proof of vaccination or recent negative covid test required


