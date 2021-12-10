‘In Case You Didn’t Know’ with Rob Martinez

There’s not a day that goes by where Rob Martinez doesn’t talk about history.

It’s a subject he loves.

Which is why he’s in the right place as the state historian.

“I’m always doing historian work,” he says with a laugh. “Everything I do is about history and it’s about letting people know how great New Mexico is.”

Prior to March 2020, Martinez would spend his time giving speeches or lectures for schools or organizations.

When that stopped, he decided to press record on his phone and talk about New Mexico history.

Martinez had to find another way to get information out to the public since traditional ways were gone.

“I thought to myself, ‘How do we get New Mexico history to the people,’ ” he says. “I think 10-minute bites of New Mexico history would be a cool distraction for people.”

The result is the series, “New Mexico History in 10 Minutes,” which streams on YouTube.

“I want to get all 70 episodes up,” he says. “I hope the series starts conversations on New Mexico history. I want to make them available to teachers and educators all around the state. I want the little villages in northern New Mexico and the Navajo Nation to have access to them.”

Martinez then created a Facebook page for the videos.

As it expanded and reached new audiences, he moved it over to YouTube.

Being in front of the camera was a situation he was comfortable with.

“I had been a high school teacher for 10 years,” he says. “I had to make history interesting, if I was going to get young people to pay attention. I had to get to the interesting parts right away. I don’t dwell on dates and names as much as events and human experiences. This is the way I do the videos.”

Of course, the videos are made by Martinez and there have been some obstacles.

“One of the biggest is recording from home,” he says. “Sometimes I’ll do a video from the living room. Other times, I’ll do it in my office. I’ve done a couple of episodes on the road.”

When Martinez first started the project, he was putting up two videos per week.

He has since slowed down as he has more projects on his plate as the state continues to open up.

“What I want is to ultimately create a conversation,” he says. “History is full of interesting facts and we live in such a dynamic are with its own unique history.”

As Martinez continues to educate the public, here are a few things you didn’t know about him:

1 “I got a business degree from University of New Mexico. I moved to Los Angeles to try my hand at being a professional musician. I came back at age 29 and I decided to get a master’s degree.”

2 “I was very lucky and I got to be a research assistant at The Vargas Project, where I learned to read all of the old documents.”

3 “In between teaching careers, I was asked by Carlos Santana to research his genealogy. I traveled around Jalisco visiting his family and going into old archives and using my paleography that I learned at The Vargas Project.”

4 “I’m a musician. I come from a family of musicians. My father was a corrido writer. Being a musician is very much part of my life.”

5 “I like to draw and paint. While my whole family was playing music, I liked drawing weird faces. I love horror films.”

