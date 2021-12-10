Legendary guitar player Yngwie Malmsteen found the pandemic opened more time to write, record

Yngwie Malmsteen was on tour in Mexico in March 2020 and things were looking up.

“The tour was supposed to carry on,” he says. “We were supposed to push it back for a couple weeks. Little did we know it would be at least a year before I hit the stage again.”

Malmsteen’s career spans more than 40 years and he’s proven to be a unique artist.

The Swedish craftsman has continually developed his music makes him sublimely transcend any definition you attempt to impose.

With 21 studio albums under his belt – his latest being “Parabellum” – Malmsteen is bringing his tour to Albuquerque on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

He spent a good portion of the pandemic working on new material and he pushed himself further than ever.

“I always try to push myself on every album I do, and attempt things which are more extreme than previously. But what has helped this time is that I wasn’t able to go on the road because of the pandemic,” he says. “It meant I could take much longer in the studio, both to write and record. Because I am usually always on tour, which is great, I haven’t had the luxury of spending a lot of time working on new music for more than 20 years. But I suddenly had no pressure at all on that front. And I feel the album has benefited enormously as a result.”

Malmsteen says when it comes to creating music, he’s learned over the years not to over think it.

“The first thing I learned many years ago,” he says. “When you do solos in the studio and if it feels good, keep it. If it doesn’t, just do something different.”

Malmsteen says he always listens to his music as he cruises around in his Ferrari.

“The arrangements will change when I’m in the car,” he says. “I will take it back to the studio and try new things. When I listen in the car, I call it detailing.”

Malmsteen also wrote, amassing about 90 tracks for the album. Ultimately, 10 tracks made the final cut.

“It’s difficult to pick through the songs,” he says. “The 10 songs were all cohesive in this body of work.”

Albuquerque has always been a sweet spot to perform for the legendary guitar player.

He is planning a fun set for the show at the Sunshine Theater.

“Putting a set list together for a live show is extremely difficult,” he says. “I work in enough songs to change it daily, so that we keep it fresh.”