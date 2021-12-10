 Warmed over holiday movie tropes with a twist are still warmed over holiday movie tropes - Albuquerque Journal

Warmed over holiday movie tropes with a twist are still warmed over holiday movie tropes

By Nina Metz / Chicago Tribune

Philemon Chambers, left, and Michael Urie in “Single All The Way.” (Philippe Bosse/Netflix)

Maybe it’s meaningful that straight people don’t have a lock on pleasantly dull holiday movies. I’m kind of serious when I say that! The freedom to be mediocre is underrated. And the warmed-over tropes in Netflix’s “Single All the Way” have the right kind of coziness to them, in this story about two guys who realize they’re in love. A subpar script shouldn’t really matter when we’re talking about a genre designed for curling up under a blanket with a foamy hot mug of something close at hand.

And yet …

Quality-wise, “Single All the Way” lands somewhere between the flatness of a Hallmark Christmas movie and bigger budget, better written holiday movies like “The Family Stone,” the kind that once boasted Hollywood stars and that used to show up in theaters, only to become yearly staples thanks to repeated cable airings ever after. I don’t foresee a similar kind of annual tradition for this Netflix outing.

Michale Urie (“Ugly Betty”) stars as Peter, who lives in Los Angeles and creates social media campaigns. He hates every minute of it and can’t wait to go home and spend Christmas with his family in small town New Hampshire. This year, he brings along his roommate and longtime best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers in his screen debut) and only semi-jokingly suggests they tell Peter’s family they’re dating, hoping to short circuit the “why are you still single?” conversation. They never actually go through with it, which I suppose is one way of subverting expectations, but the script (from Chad Hodge and directed by Michael Mayer) doesn’t finesse this back-and-forth as a funny rebuke of the trope. It just feels like an idea from an early draft left in by mistake.

But never fear, the movie includes plenty of other old chestnuts, so off they go to picturesque New Hampshire — big city transplant returns home to the quaint locale of their childhood, check — where Mom (Kathy Najimy) and Dad (Barry Bostwick) welcome them with open arms. Jennifer Coolidge plays the kooky aunt (check) and “Schitt’s Creek” alum Jennifer Robertson plays Peter’s kooky sister (uh, check I guess?) and since not being in a romantic relationship is considered an aberration (check, check, check) mom has set Peter up on a blind date with her trainer (Luke Macfarlane) while dad and the cousins are convinced that Nick is actually “the one” for Peter.

There’s a lot of this conspiring and opining behind Nick and Peter’s backs, about whether they’re destined to be together, and it’s meant to be warmly overbearing but it actually just feels icky and maybe I’m a buzzkill for saying that, so on to the next obstacle which is … Peter and Nick do in fact have hearts in their eyes for each other but are hesitant to really go for it.

That’s about as much conflict as the film can muster, which is resolved when they decide to move to New Hampshire, where there is nary another Black person in sight, let alone gay people besides mom’s trainer and they never even mention this in a “soooo, how do we feel about building a life here?” type of way. I probably wouldn’t care if the whole thing didn’t feel like it was sanded down to its blandest form, because both Urie and Chambers make for delightful screen company. You like being around them. It’s easy and light and they’re on the same wavelength. I just wish the film had better writing or at least a wild instinct to throw good sense out the window and get really and truly schmaltzy. It’s comforting but unfulfilling, settling for the equivalent of TV as background noise.

There’s scant physical comedy but one moment stands out: Peter is rolling his cart through the liquor store, contemplating the holiday with his cacophonous family, and he grabs a bottle of wine. Pause. Then another. Pause. Then four more. It works because Urie has great timing.

“Single All the Way” cannot sustain itself on Urie’s considerable charms alone, but he’s been so underused since the days of “Ugly Betty” that it’s thrilling to see him in a starring role. If only it was a better one.

‘Single All the Way’
Two stars

RATED: TV-PG

WHEN: Streaming now

WHERE: Netflix


