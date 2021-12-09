 Emissions fixes vital before Intel expansion - Albuquerque Journal

Emissions fixes vital before Intel expansion

By Dennis J. O'mara / Co-Chair, Clean Air for All Now, corrales resident

Intel’s recent announcement of a new $3.5 billion investment in its Rio Rancho plant is music to the ears of national, state and local politicians, as well as local business owners. However, this is of great concern to those of us who live near the plant, are worried about the health impacts of Intel’s emissions, and are compelled to breathe in this … cocktail every day. That is why we have begun a new grassroots organization, Clean Air For All Now (CAFANOW), to bring these concerns to the public’s attention, and to ask Intel and the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) to ensure that all possible efforts are undertaken to minimize these emissions in the future.

Anyone familiar with the relationship between residents living near the Intel plant and Intel New Mexico over the past 35-plus years understands how state and local government officials, and Intel representatives have consistently ignored valid concerns about the dangerous chemicals emitted by the plant. Residents living near the plant have continually suffered the serious health impacts of these emissions. The first 20 years of this history is recounted in a book, “Boiling Frogs: Intel vs. The Village,” written by Barbara Rockwell, published in 2005 and available from Amazon.

Between 2005 and 2015, the total population of the 14 census tracts that abut or are close to the Intel plant increased by nearly 20% to 73,329. Thus, these … emissions affect a substantial portion of the Bernalillo/Sandoval metro area population.

Intel’s new investment presents opportunities for discovery and innovation, including renewed efforts to minimize these emissions. Before Intel New Mexico completes the refitting of its plant, begins production of its new generation of microprocessors and increases its … emissions, CAFANOW requests two things:

• First, we ask Intel to use a small portion of its $3.5 billion investment to replace all its aging and outdated thermal oxidizers and acid gas scrubbers with the newest generation of equipment that will keep emissions levels to an absolute minimum. Of their 27 scrubbers, 23 are at least 16 years old and six were installed as far back as 1995. The six thermal oxidizers are from 10 to 13 years old.

• And, second, we ask NMED to issue an air emissions permit that (1) requires the replacement of this outdated equipment with the newest updated and most effective equipment, (2) adds frequent, independent monitoring of emissions, and (3) establishes realistic and reasonable maximum allowable levels of emissions, so the permit is actually enforceable. None of this exists in the current permit, and we have been told that Intel has no intention of including any of this in its new application.

We expect NMED to hold a hearing where these issues can be discussed publicly. But it will not schedule such a hearing unless we in the communities surrounding the Intel plant express our concern. One way to do this is to go to our website, cafanow.com, and sign our electronic petition. While there, check out other information, sign up to receive email updates, and leave your observations, experiences and opinions.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Too good to be true': Aerospace firm's ABQ development ...
ABQnews Seeker
A year after Albuquerque Mayor Tim ... A year after Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller stood on vacant land near the city's airport to ball ...
2
‘20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir’ to ...
Entertainment
It's a magical time for Brian ... It's a magical time for Brian Stokes Mitchell. The Tony Award-winning actor is center stage with the Tabernacle Choir for its annual holiday show. ...
3
Singer Sarah Brightman hopes Christmas concert will bring some ...
Entertainment
Things are getting back to normal ... Things are getting back to normal in London and Sarah Brightman is excited about it. 'People are shopping and it's wonderful,' she says. 'It's ...
4
Tenderlove: Giving back by patching clothes
ABQnews Seeker
Women help homeless get ready for ... Women help homeless get ready for winter
5
Guide guilty of illegal bighorn hunt in Carson National ...
ABQnews Seeker
Man gets probation, $7,600 fine Man gets probation, $7,600 fine
6
Indian Affairs official charged with voyeurism
From the newspaper
CFO accused of placing hidden camera ... CFO accused of placing hidden camera in bedroom of girl, 12
7
No matter the hurdles and humbug, Love conquers all
Blogs
For Sarah Love, Christmas is a ... For Sarah Love, Christmas is a very merry way to touch the lives of others, even in difficult times
8
Steven Spielberg's new version of 'West Side Story' is ...
From the newspaper
The musical "West Side Story" is ... The musical "West Side Story" is forever young. Leonard Bernstein's glorious music celebrates the yo ...
9
When dinosaurs ruled Antarctica
Entertainment
Sometimes patience pays off.For the New ... Sometimes patience pays off.For the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation, t ...