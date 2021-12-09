Pit to host TBT basketball in 2022 — including NM-based team

Maybe a little home cookin’ and Pit magic will help the Enchantment.

The creators of The Basketball Tournament, more commonly known as TBT, want the Pit’s home-court advantage and passionate fan base to be a part of its annual summer $1 million, winner-take-all event that features 64 teams from around the country.

TBT on Wednesday unveiled eight regional sites for next summer’s event, and the Pit will host games July 18-21. There will be eight teams including The Enchantment, a mostly UNM Lobo alumni team run by Brandon Mason, a former New Mexico State player and Lobos assistant coach, and Ryan Berryman, a former Lobo basketball manager who is now UNM’s Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations.

“The Pit has always been on our bucket list of places to bring TBT, so when New Mexico entered an alumni team last year, locating a regional to Albuquerque became an immediate priority,” said TBT CEO and founder Jon Mugar in a news release.

Though the contract is not yet finalized, UNM agrees to such things as providing all game-day facilities and personnel, concessions, at least four team locker rooms, a practice facility, and other considerations. It splits ticket sales with TBT and allows TBT, and its broadcast partners the proceeds of any commercials sold during the national broadcasts on or streams by the ESPN family of networks.

While not all the teams are alumni based, having some that are, especially in their home cities, are expected to provide a more energetic atmosphere, not to mention more revenue at the gate.

“I think it’s sensational,” said former Lobos coach Fran Fraschilla, a longtime ESPN analyst who had broadcast the TBT championship round for five consecutive years until missing this past summer to be a part of NBC’s Olympic basketball coverage.

“The TBT is based on passionate basketball fans and does well with fan bases that love to reconnect with their history. So when you think of putting an iconic arena like the Pit with an event like TBT which is a love of the game tournament — that’s why it’s successful in the summer — the Pit is just the perfect place for it.”

This past July, the Enchantment lost to the Stillwater Stars, 84-83, in its TBT debut. Several of the players on that team plan to return, with the Enchantment already getting commitments to play from former Lobos J.R. Giddens, Roman Martinez, Drew Gordon and Anthony Mathis, among others, as well as Albuquerque native and Weber State graduate Scot Bamforth, who has had a highly-successful professional career overseas.

“I know The Pit will be packed with Lobos fans this summer, and my teammates and I can’t wait to put on a show for them this July,” Mathis said, also noting the cooperation and support from the UNM Athletic Department and Lobos coach Richard Pitino, who hasn’t coached any of the Lobo alumni playing in the event, has been tremendous.

Mason also hopes to form an alumni team comprised mostly of former NMSU Aggies for the event this summer.

Tickets are on sale at GoLobos.com with all-sessions passes starting at $45. Single game tickets are not yet available.

There will be two former Lobos — Phillip McDonald and Chad Toppert, both oexpected to also play for Enchantment this summer — signing autographs on the north concourse at halftime of Thursday night’s UNM Lobo men’s basketball game vs. Denver.