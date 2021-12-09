NMAA Hall of Fame to induct 3 in ’22 class

Larry Chavez, Gary Schuster and Jamie Widner on Wednesday became the 112th, 113th and 114th inductees into the New Mexico Activities Association Hall of Fame.

The three men are officially considered 2022 inductees, and they’ll be feted at a banquet in Albuquerque sometime in March, during the state basketball tournament.

Chavez, 60, retired in June of this year as the district athletic director for Rio Rancho Public Schools.

In 38 years as an educator, he served as an athletic director and coach in Santa Rosa (for two separate stints), Tucumcari and, finally, Rio Rancho.

He coached cross country, baseball, basketball and track and field in Santa Rosa, boys track and field in Tucumcari, and coached at both high schools in Rio Rancho over nearly a quarter century, starting in 1997. He led the charge to bring the first NMAA championship event to the city of Rio Rancho.

Chavez has received numerous coaching accolades during his career, especially in track and field.

“This is a day you probably can never plan on when you get into education,” said Chavez, who attended Robertson High, where he was a three-sport athlete, and later Eastern New Mexico.

Schuster, 64, struggled to keep his emotions as he spoke about the honor of being inducted.

“Today is right up there with the best of them,” Schuster said. “It is the ultimate. It’s so nice to be recognized for your work, because you don’t know … if you’re influencing people.”

Schuster began his coaching career at Thoreau (football and track), and later coached football and track and field at Gallup High.

As an administrator, his start came at Wingate, although he continued to coach football and track and field, and also served as athletic director during his 13 years there. He also later in his career was the athletic administrator at Gallup, and was the city’s district AD for several years.

Widner, 60, spoke at length about his love for all things Melrose during his induction speech n Wednesday. He was born in Clovis, but graduated from Melrose, where he participated in football, basketball and track for the Buffaloes.

“Maroon and white runs pretty deep in my veins,” Widner said, referring to Melrose’s school colors.

He was a coach at both Corona and Melrose, and he later became a superintendent at both House and Melrose, where he also helped with the baseball and football programs even with his administrative duties. He also worked at Roswell High School.

“I am humbled by this experience to no end,” said Widner, who was educated in college at New Mexico State (bachelor’s) and ENMU (master’s). “I can’t tell you how amazing it is.”