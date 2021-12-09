Point guard Duff has a case as team MVP so far for Lobos

LaTora Duff didn’t grab too many headlines for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team last season.

She was the only full-time starter not to earn some sort of All-Mountain West honors after the Lobos captured the regular-season championship. It wasn’t necessarily a slight. In her first season as UNM’s starting point guard since transferring from Alabama’s Shelton State Community College, Duff’s numbers were solid but not spectacular. Her twin sister, LaTascya, named MWC Sixth Person of the Year, posted more eye-catching statistics.

Things are different this season.

Through 11 games, LaTora can make a strong case for team MVP for the 8-3 Lobos, who visit No. 6 Arizona on Sunday. The 5-foot-7 senior has elevated her play in every area and is coming off a memorable 40-minute performance that helped UNM steal a dramatic 73-66 win over rival New Mexico State in Las Cruces on Sunday. The Lobos trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Wearing a clear plastic mask to protect her face, LaTora scored 24 points, hit 5-of-8 from 3-point range, and collected four rebounds, five assists and two steals. She had been knocked out of UNM’s previous game vs. NMSU less than 48 hours earlier after catching a stray elbow to the nose. As of Saturday, Lobos coach Mike Bradbury called Duff’s availability for Sunday a game-time decision.

“There’s no question about her toughness,” Bradbury said. “I asked Tora on Sunday how long she could go and she said, ‘The whole game.’ I said, ‘Great, let’s plan on that.’ I didn’t really expect her to go 40 minutes but she was outstanding.”

Sunday’s may have been Duff’s best as a Lobo, but it was not her only stellar outing this season. She had 17 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds and four blocks (at the time all career highs) in a win over Grambling State.

Duff has also developed an on-court presence, directing traffic and keeping UNM’s fast-paced offense in gear.

“I think she’s really growing as a leader,” senior Jaedyn De La Cerda said. “Knowing our personnel, knowing what we do as a team, Tora’s been amazing this year.”

LaTora played much of last season with an injured right hand that she admits affected her shooting. But she spent the offseason working hard to improve her shooting and build chemistry with her teammates. She’s hit a sizzling 24-of-54 from 3-point range (44.4%) for the Lobos this season – two more 3s than she made in all of 2020-21.

“I’ve just been trusting the process and concentrating on my work,” LaTora said, “but it does feel good. I learned a lot from last year and things are so much different now. Playing in front of fans just gives you a boost and makes you want to work even harder.”

LaTora averages 13.1 points per game (second on the team, 10th in the league), up from 8.0 points per game in 2020-21. But while she looks for her own shot more often, her assist numbers have also climbed. She ranks first in the MWC and 27th nationally at 5.5 assists per game, and her 61 total assists are third-best in the nation. She ranks second in the Mountain West and 44th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.54)

“I think she’s a lot better this year all-around,” Bradbury said. “She has a better understanding of our offense, shoots better, and just plays with more confidence – everything you need from a point guard.”

Despite her strong performance Sunday, LaTora dismissed the suggestion that she plays better in a mask. She wore the face guard during Wednesday’s practice at the Pit and has not yet been cleared to play without it.

Asked if spending so much time wearing respiratory masks over the past year made the adjustment easier, LaTora grinned.

“Maybe,” she said, “but I still hate that mask.”