Lobo men, Denver to play for first time since 1970

If Monday night’s game against New Mexico State didn’t do the trick, maybe Thursday’s opponent can force Richard Pitino into his first cherry blazer game as the Lobos head coach.

After all, UNM leads the all-time series with the NMSU Aggies 123-103.

But the Denver Pioneers? The Lobos and Pioneers are deadlocked – 21-21 in the all-time series.

Thursday night, the rivalry will be renewed in the Pit.

OK, so while it’s true that Denver (3-7) and the Lobos (5-4) are tied in the all-time, the they haven’t met in 51 years.

And this rivalry renewal might be a tougher sell than the one a few nights ago when 13,019 fans filled the Pit for an emotional rivalry game that was decided by an Aggie buzzer-beater in overtime, 78-76.

But on some level – not necessarily one fans are as excited about – Thursday’s game has plenty at stake for Pitino and his first-year program. He has been steadfast in his messaging about this season’s still largely inexperienced team: It’s young. It’s growing. And it needs to learn how to move on from adversity.

“Everything’s about responding – good, bad, whatever. It doesn’t matter. You’ve always got to respond,” said Pitino. “It’s a young team that’s going to grow and grow and grow and get better. It’s great that we’re home for a while, so we can get some great practices in. But everything is about the response. … That’s the word we’re going to use is ‘respond’.”

The growth potential of his team, he says, doesn’t allow it to take nights off. But it is happening.

New Mexico State’s head coach, Chris Jans, said after Monday’s team the Lobos he saw on video early in the season and what he sees today are very different.

“I’ve watched every game they’ve played,” Jans said. “And I know they weren’t really happy about their outcomes in Vegas (UNM went 0-2 in a tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, two weeks ago). But what I saw was a team that was growing because they had a chance to beat UAB, and UAB is a really good basketball team. … They came down to our place and whipped us. And then, certainly this game could have went either way. So, they’re growing, they’re getting better. I think they’re gonna continue to get better as the season unfolds.”

After playing four of their first eight games of the season outside Albuquerque, the Lobos are in Game 2 of a six-game home stand.

And while nobody at UNM is expecting another huge turnout on Thursday, Pitino has said he’s more of a believer now than ever that the Pit will return to being one of the best home-court advantages in the country.

“We’ve had some good moments and some bad moments,” Pitino said of his team on Monday. “But I tell you what, if that crowd continues to be like that, we’re not going to lose a lot at home. So, greatly appreciative. One of the better environments I’ve seen in a long time.”

THAT DU SERIES: From Feb. 11, 1956, through Feb. 27, 1960, when Denver and UNM were both members of the Mountain States Athletic Conference (better known by its unofficial name, the Skyline Conference), the Pioneers beat the Lobos 12 out of 13 times.

Things got better for the Lobos with a 13-3 stretch in the series from Dec. 3, 1962 (the second game coached by Bob King at UNM), to the last time the two teams played each other on Dec. 7, 1970.

In its 121-year history, the UNM basketball program has played 33 programs more than 10 times. Of those, UNM has the all-time series advantage in 20 of them, is behind in the series race in 13 and is tied with only Denver.

Two of the programs UNM has losing records against of that group aren’t even Division I programs anymore: Colorado College, whom last played UNM in 1965, and West Texas A&M, who last played the Lobos in 1980.