COVID hospitalizations most since first of year

The state’s only Level 1 trauma center treated a record number of patients in a day, and one of its top doctors said patients are lashing out at health care workers over long wait times.

New Mexico hospitals on Wednesday were treating 687 COVID patients – the highest since Jan. 2. The University of New Mexico Hospital hit 156% of its normal capacity and set a record for its patient census, according to one of the hospital’s top doctors.

Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase, during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday with other health officials, said hospital measures or indexes for patient acuity levels have never been higher than they are now. At one point Tuesday, more than 150 admitted patients were sitting in two Albuquerque emergency rooms waiting for a hospital bed, he said.

“The hospitals are much fuller than they were last year – when they were completely full – because of all the additional people that came in with delayed care,” Scrase said.

Dr. Michael Richards, the senior vice president for clinical affairs at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, said the current state of the hospital makes for a “really difficult patient experience.”

UNMH is still accepting patients with severe traumatic injuries, heart attacks and strokes. But they are rejecting many patients who would otherwise be treated at the facility, he said.

“This creates a really difficult patient experience, these long waits,” Richards said. “We’re seeing more difficult and more frequent situations where patients or family members contribute to creating a difficult environment because of the frustrations and the long waits.”

UNMH is delaying surgeries that can be pushed back two weeks because of the patient volume, he said.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico jumped on Wednesday, with the state reporting 1,444 new cases and 15 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 5,445 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Of the new cases, 447 were in Bernalillo County. The state reported 969 new cases on Tuesday.

More than 15% of New Mexicans have now had a confirmed COVID case, according to data presented during Wednesday’s media briefing. About 1.6% of the cases have been fatal.

Amid the high case counts, Scrase encouraged everyone who qualifies to seek out monoclonal antibody treatment as soon as they are confirmed to be infected with the virus in an effort to stave off a hospitalization. He also said recently approved pill therapeutics will soon be arriving in the state.

“I think that’s our best angle for fixing this right now,” Scrase said.

Health officials also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated. Between Nov. 8 and Dec. 6, vaccinated people made up 26% of new cases, 18.5% of hospitalizations and 14.3% of the deaths in the state.

Scrase said hospitals aren’t the only places where tensions over the coronavirus are rising. He said he’s experienced a growing trend of people taking off their masks in front of him in protest during Scrase’s public appearances.

He said that happened to him recently, but he didn’t identify the group when asked by a reporter.

“This is not the first time this happened to me. I think people may sort of see me as the embodiment of telling them things they don’t want to do,” he said. “But I don’t want to make it political either … I spent a lot of time over the summer adopting a completely nonjudgmental attitude toward those who made the decision not to get vaccines.

“I’m still struggling with people who take off their masks just because I’m in the room.”