Photo of gun in backpack stirs fears at La Cueva

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Several La Cueva High students and their parents are frustrated with school administrators over their handling of an incident in which a photo showing a gun being pulled from a backpack was sent anonymously to some students’ phones.

The photo, which was sent alongside a racist meme, was brought to administrators’ attention Monday afternoon after it was airdropped to some students’ phones that day. The school canvassed the campus Tuesday morning to look for the backpack in the photo and consulted law enforcement.

They determined that the photo had been circulating online for several months and that there was no credible threat, according to La Cueva principal Dana Lee.

“Social media threats are commonplace …” Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman Monica Armenta said, noting that the district has received more than 50 social media threats since the beginning of the school year.

In this case, she stressed, no explicit threat accompanied the photo.

But several community members aren’t happy with the district’s response, and they’ve gone on social media to express their outrage. One post showed the photos that were sent to students alongside a letter addressed to Superintendent Scott Elder. In the letter, a parent whose daughter was among the students who received the photos, questioned why the school wasn’t placed on lockdown.

“This is unacceptable behavior and action should be taken,” another Instagram user posted on Tuesday. “Gun violence, hate crimes and school shootings are a very real danger and this threat needs to be taken seriously.”

Armenta said police and school officials didn’t feel the incident merited a lockdown or more serious action.

“We also have to be cognizant of lost instructional time and also unnecessarily alarming an entire community,” she said.

Several La Cueva students said that they wished the school would have handled the situation differently, adding that they left class Tuesday to go home when they heard that there were potential rumors of a shooting threat.

Erin Jones, a La Cueva senior, said she first heard about the photo of the gun Tuesday after the school made an announcement advising students that posting guns is not funny.

Jones, who is Black, said she received little information about the situation from school administrators and when she learned that the photo of the gun was also sent with a racist meme to a Black student, she decided to leave class during lunch.

She said administrators “didn’t even address the racism when they came on the announcement and that was what shocked me and a lot of other students.” The meme is a play on rock, paper scissors but depicts a white hand in a sieg heil salute over a black lives matter fist and the words “PAPER BEATS ROCK.”

Though Jones said she understood that Lee didn’t want to cause chaos, she wished the threat had been addressed immediately.

“Even if it’s fake, it sends a mental message,” she said.

Principal Lee sent an email to parents Tuesday afternoon stating that while “any picture of a gun sent to students is of great concern” the school “identified no credible threat to La Cueva staff or students.”

“We take all of those concerns seriously,” Lee told the Journal. “So, if a student gives me information that impacts student safety we act with the urgency that the situation dictates. In this case, it was clear immediately that one of the photos in question had been distributed to several students so the student wasn’t being targeted by any one individual.”

Lee said the school consulted law enforcement and determined that there was no credible threat in less than 24 hours.

She said she did not know which student sent the photo since it was sent with no identifying information.

“We do not have forensic specialists to investigate social media, so law enforcement can take that over whenever it’s necessary,” Lee said.

Lee said that to her knowledge no law enforcement officials are currently investigating.